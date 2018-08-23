WASHINGTON – Buffeted by legal problems, President Donald Trump gathered lawmakers at the White House Thursday for something of a pep rally on a recently enacted law designed to restrict foreign investment in the U.S.

‘’When we see something we don’t like, some country is buying something we don’t want them to be buying, we stop it," Trump said in praise of the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act of 2018. "We now have the right to stop it.”

Signed into law by Trump earlier this month, the foreign investment risk act basically gives the government more tools to block other countries – particularly China – from buying up or otherwise investing in U.S. companies.

The law aims to prevent theft of trade secrets and intellectual property, as well as to keep foreign companies from setting up shop near U.S. military bases or other national security facilities.

“This is a very big deal,” Trump said, telling visiting lawmakers, "this is a little bit of a celebration meeting."

The event came two days after Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen, implicated him in a felony scheme to pay hush money to women who say they once had extramarital affairs with Trump. Prosecutors said the payments violated federal campaign finance laws because they were designed to keep the women quiet during the latter months of the 2016 election.

After his remarks praising the investment law, Trump declined to take questions from reporters on Cohen and other topics.

