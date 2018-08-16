The estimated cost for President Donald Trump's November military parade in Washington has jumped $80 million, The Associated Press reported citing an unnamed Pentagon official.

But a Defense Department spokesman told USA TODAY the finals plans for the parade have not yet been approved and that costs could still change.

Last month, the Military Times reported that initial estimates of the parade's cost were $12 million. The official – who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss plans that haven’t been released yet – told AP the new projection is $92 million. That represents an increase of 666 percent.

About $50 million would cover Pentagon costs for equipment, personnel and other expenses for the parade, the official said. The rest would be handled by other agencies, including security costs.

Pentagon spokesman Jamie Davis cautioned that "planning for the Military Veterans Day Parade continues and final details are still being developed. Any cost estimates are pre-decisional."

In February, White House budget director Mick Mulvaney put the cost at $10 million to $30 million.

The parade is currently planned for Nov.10 in Washington, the day before Veterans Day.

Trump has expressed a desire for such a parade for years and was greatly impressed by the Bastille Day march he witnessed on a presidential trip to Paris in 2017.

Contributing: The Associated Press

