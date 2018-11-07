MILWAUKEE – An explosion most likely caused by a gas line break rocked downtown Sun Prairie on Tuesday night, leveling buildings and injuring several people.

Two firefighters and one police officer were taken to hospitals, but no deaths were reported. The conditions of the three were unknown.

A contractor struck a natural gas main shortly before the explosion rocked the Madison suburb of around 30,000 people.

A large plume of smoke from a massive explosion is seen in Sun Prairie on Tuesday evening.

Associated Press

We Energies spokeswoman Cathy Schulze said the utility’s first responders were in downtown Sun Prairie working to shut off the flow of gas and make the area safe.

Crews were called at 6:21 p.m. for a report of a natural gas leak at the corner of Main and Bristol streets, said Sun Prairie Police spokesman Lt. Kevin Konopacki. After police and the fire department arrived to investigate the source of the leak and close off the area, the buildings exploded.

A massive plume of smoke is seen after an explosion in Sun Prairie on Tuesday evening.

Associated Press

A plume of smoke shot into the sky as debris rained down and cars parked nearby ignited. Sun Prairie tavern the Barr House and Glass Nickel Pizza were heavily damaged. Photos show blown-apart buildings with splinters and debris littering the street. Several cars were in flames.

At 9 p.m. Konopacki spoke to reporters as black smoke continued to curl up behind him into the sky. He said he didn’t know if anyone else was hurt but said crews were continuing to try to shut down the gas line. The odor of gas could still be smelled three hours after the explosion.

Residents told Madison TV station WMTV-TV they could feel their houses shake during the explosion.

Milwaukee station Fox 6 posted incredible drone footage of the explosion aftermath and fires.

Authorities blocked off five blocks as rescue crews and firefighters looked for the injured and put out the blaze. Residents within several blocks of the explosion were evacuated and motorists were diverted from the area.

The Red Cross was setting up a reception area for evacuees at Sun Prairie High School.

Contributing: The Associated Press.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com