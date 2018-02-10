The sleek JUUL e-cigarette looks like a memory stick.

The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday confirmed that it had seized more than 1,000 pages of documents from Juul Labs during a surprise inspection of the electronic-cigarette maker headquarters in San Francisco last week.

The inspection, completed Friday, mainly aimed to obtain information about Juul's sales and marketing practices.

In April, the agency had requested documents that would help explain Juul's popularity among teenagers, including data about marketing and product design. The FDA had also inspected the company's contract manufacturing facilities to ascertain whether they complied with agency requirements.

"We are committed to taking all necessary actions, such as inspections and advancing new policies, to prevent a new generation of kids from becoming addicted to tobacco products,'' the FDA said in a statement.

Juuling, or using a type of e-cigarette that looks like the USB flash drives used to store electronic documents and other data, is growing in popularity and racking up revenue. It's also vexing parents and teachers who want to discourage young people from picking up the habit.

Juul CEO Kevin Burns said in a statement his company is cooperating with the FDA and has now released more than 50,000 pages of documents since April.

"We are committed to preventing underage use, and we want to engage with FDA, lawmakers, public health advocates and others to keep JUUL out of the hands of young people,'' Burns said.

The FDA has called youth vaping an "epidemic'' and threatened to stop sales of flavored e-cigarettes if the top manufacturers can't prove they're doing enough to prevent minors from having access to their products.

The agency is particularly concerned about the use of flavors that make e-cigarettes appealing to minors. Juul, which markets flavors like mango, fruit and mint, has emerged as the overwhelming industry leader. It had a 73 percent market share in the four-week period that ended Sept. 8, according to Nielsen data.

Although the number of teens using tobacco products has declined, from 4.5 million in 2011 to 3.6 million in 2017, “far too many young people continue to use tobacco products, including e-cigarettes,” according to a survey published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Tobacco Products.

The survey indicated one in five high school students and one in 18 middle school students reported using a tobacco product in 2017, compared with one in four high school students and one in 13 middle-school students in 2011. Out of the 3.6 million tobacco product users in 2017, 2.1 million said they used e-cigarettes.

In April, the Food and Drug Administration issued warnings to 40 online and traditional e-cigarette retailers, including convenience stores and vape specialty shops. A day later, Juul — which is valued at more than $15 billion, according to Bloomberg — announced a $30 million campaign with independent researchers and public health experts to curb underage use of its products.

