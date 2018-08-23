The landing gear on a FedEx cargo flight collapsed during a landing in Fort Lauderdale on Oct. 29, 2016.

WASHINGTON – The landing gear on a FedEx cargo flight collapsed during a landing in Florida in 2016 because of corrosion that led to the metal cracking, federal investigators said Thursday.

The two pilots escaped with the captain suffering minor injuries in the incident on Oct. 29, 2016, in Fort Lauderdale. But the McDonnell Douglas MD-10-10F wide-body plane was damaged beyond repair by the landing and a fuel-fed fire on the left wing, which exploded the nearly empty left main fuel tank.

The National Transportation Safety Board ruled in a 23-page report that the left landing gear cracked and collapsed because of wear and tear inside, which wasn’t coated with required cadmium to reduce damage.

Two similar FedEx planes suffered collapsed landing gear while landing in Memphis, Tennessee, investigators said. In July 2006, stray nickel plating allowed corrosion of the metal in the left landing gear and a fire erupted after the plane left the runway, investigators said. In December 2003, a plane's right landing gear collapsed from excessive forces that exceeded what the equipment was designed to withstand, investigators said.

In the Fort Lauderdale case, the board said the first officer landed the plane as intended and that braking didn’t contribute to fracturing the landing gear.

The transcript of the cockpit voice recorder shows the pilots reacting calmly to several “thunks” that signaled the landing gear collapsed. “Golly,” one pilot said after the mishap.

Investigators said damage to the landing gear “would likely” have been noticed if it had been overhauled after eight years, as manufacturer Boeing recommended, rather than the nine-year interval that FedEx maintained. The accident happened eight years and 213 days after the plane’s last overhaul.

After the accident, FedEx said it inspected all of its MD-10-10 aircraft and found that none had similar cracking in the landing gear. But the cargo airline coated the equipment in cadmium to prevent further corrosion.

FedEx also reduced the time between maintenance overhauls for that part of the landing gear to eight years from nine years.

FedEx said in a statement Thursday that the aircraft was maintained in accordance with maintenance schedules and standards approved by the Federal Aviation Administration, but that the cargo carrier has since enhanced its protocols.

"Safety is our first priority," FedEx said. "As reported by the NTSB, we have made enhancements to our maintenance and inspection protocols to further enhance the safety and reliability of these aircraft."

