With a $4.7 billion takeover of Chicago-based MB Financial announced Monday, Fifth Third is making the splashy type of acquisition that has eluded it since the financial crisis a decade ago.

By scooping up MB Financial's 61 branches and more than $14 billion in deposits in Chicago, Fifth Third will make itself the No. 4 bank in the Windy City behind Chase, BMO Harris and Bank of America.

The deal will leave Fifth Third with nearly 250 branches and $25 billion in deposits in Chicago – already Fifth Third's second-most important market behind Cincinnati where it has $29 billion in deposits and 120 branches.

For more than a decade, Fifth Third executives have conceded they wanted to make another bank acquisition that would help them meaningfully build out one of their growing markets (Chicago, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia) by adding dozens of branches and upwards of $20 billion in assets. This deal checks all of those boxes.

MB Financial Inc., the parent company of MB Financial Bank, has approximately $20 billion in assets.

“There were no other potential partners of the same caliber as MB Financial in the Chicago market, and we are very pleased to reach an agreement to merge our companies," said CEO Greg Carmichael. "We view MB Financial as a unique partner in our efforts to build scale in this strategically important market."

MB Financial shareholders will receive the equivalent of $54.20, or 1.45 shares of Fifth Third common stock and $5.54 in cash for each share of MB Financial common stock. The offer is a 24% premium to MB's closing share price Friday.

Shares of MB Financial jumped almost 15% before the opening bell. Shares of Fifth Third, based in Cincinnati, fell about 3%.

