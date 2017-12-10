Great leaf peeping on public lands

Fall can come and go in the blink of an eye at Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado. This stunning picture captures the beauty of the park in autumn, but snow is already beginning to fall in the upper elevations. Soon, most of the park will be covered in a blanket of white.

Steven Sawusch, www.sharetheexperience.org

As the weather begins to get colder and the leaves brighten, public lands around the U.S. light up with color, from Alaska to Maine, from mountains to deserts. But with limited times to see fall at its brightest, you'll need to plan your trips now, before the summer ends.

Scroll through the gallery above for pictures provided by the U.S. Department of the Interior for ideas of where to go, and find more on their instagram feed. Then be sure to bring a camera, because America's forests will light up with color in the next few months.

Looking for more spectacular views? After the sun goes down, these spots are perfect for some stargazing:

Beautiful stargazing opportunities at public lands

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com