Kato is 5-year-old,120-pound Great Pyrenees who went for a hike this weekend in Evergreen, Colo.

Kato got tired and probably dehydrated — he needed some help.

So Kato's owners called Evergreen Fire Rescue about a mile from the Maxwell Falls trailhead on Sunday. That's where Kato decided he was done with the hike.

The department says they were happy to help.

"We heard 'dog in distress,' and a bunch of us showed up," Stacee Martin, public information officer for Evergreen Fire Department, told told KUSA-TV, Denver.

When the department arrived, she said Kato was exhausted and couldn't get up — but was still alert.

"He needed some help," she said.

Martin said that Kato looked grateful to see his rescuers — just like most human patients do when the fire department arrives to help.

She said the department used the same device to carry Kato that they use to transport other hikers in distress.

Kato, a 120-pound great pyrenees, was hiking in Colorado this weekend when he got tired. Evergreen Fire Rescue helped carry him one mile back to the trailhead.

Photo courtesy Evergreen Fire Rescue

Read: Police find 14 show dogs stolen from In-N-Out Burger in California

Read: Here’s what to know about 'dog flu'

The trail that tuckered Kato out is a tough one, Martin said. "It's got some ups and downs, steep parts" — it's a workout.

Martin said the family will not have to pay for the rescue because the Evergreen Fire Department is made up exclusively of volunteers.

"We choose to help animals," Martin said. "Doesn't matter if it's a horse stuck in the mud, owls that fall out of the nest ... this is something that the community supports."

Martin said it's not uncommon to have to rescue animals, although it is less common for it to be a dog on a hike.

The National Park Service has a number of tips for dog owners who want to go hiking with their dog.

Among them: Make sure your dog is fit for a hike and is up to date on vaccinations.

Also: Bring extra water and snacks. Your dog will be hungry and thirsty after the exercise.

Contributing: Erin Powell, KUSA-TV, Denver.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com