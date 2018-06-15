The first day of summer 2018 is a chance to try Dunkin' Donuts new Frozen Lemonade.

The longest day of the year just got a little sweeter.

For the first day of summer Thursday, several businesses are offering frozen freebies or sweet, discounted treats.

June 21 also is National Smoothie Day, National Selfie Day and a host of other made-up holidays — all good excuses for getting free food and discounts.

The deals

The following are available June 21 at participating locations unless otherwise noted. Offers may vary. To be on the safe side, contact your closest location.

Bojangles’: This summer, get a 32-ounce cup of Bojangles’ Legendary Iced Tea for $1 at participating locations. Get a coupon for a half-gallon with any purchase by joining the E-Club.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Now through July 1, get a free order of lasagne when you dine in and order off the “Carrabba’s Today, Carrabba’s Tomorrow” menu. The menu includes three signature dishes — Chicken Bryan, Chicken Marsala or Pollo Rosa Maria.

Cinnabon: With the purchase of any baked good Thursday, get a free 10-ounce cold brew iced coffee, available in vanilla or cinnamon roll. This deal is only available at participating mall locations.

Dairy Queen: For a limited time, download the Dairy Queen app and register for an account and get a free small Blizzard treat at participating locations. Limit one offer per person per visit. Not valid in Texas. There also be weekly exclusives through the app.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Participating locations nationwide will give away 3.5-ounce samples of the brand’s new Frozen Lemonade from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, while supplies last. Also in Manhattan Thursday, there will be “free bottle service” at Union Square and Bryant Park where street teams will deliver Dunkin‘ Donuts Iced Coffee in a bottle to anyone who hits the “emergency” button. For those outside New York, get a coupon for a free bottle Thursday at www.dunkinbottleservice.com.

Edible Arrangements: For National Smoothie Day Thursday, 16-ounce smoothies are 99 cents.

Hungry Howie’s: Through Thursday, get a large one-topping pizza for $5.98. Florida locations are not included in this national promotion.

Jamba Juice: Thursday through June 28, upsize any medium smoothie order to a large at no additional charge. Plus, the first fans to comment on any of the brand’s 100 Twitter and Instagram posts Thursday will win a Jamba Juice gift card and every comment made on the National Smoothie Day posts is an entry for the chance to win a summer supply of smoothies.

Juice It Up!: Classic smoothies are buy-one-get-one free all-day Thursday.

McAlister's Deli: The chain hosts its 10th annual Free Tea Day Thursday and will give away free 32-ounce glasses of sweet and unsweet black tea, no purchase necessary. Learn more at www.mcalistersdeli.com/freeteaday.

McDonald's: With the purchase of a Quarter Pounder or Double Quarter Pound Thursday, get a free "Frylus" selfie-photo accessory plus bonus phone stand at more than 2,000 participating locations nationwide. Find locations at www.frylus.com.

Paris Baguette: Through the end of June, order any signature frappe and get a ticket for a free frappe on your next visit. New flavors include Cotton Candy, Matcha Green Tea and Honeydew Coconut.

Planet Smoothie: For two hours — from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday — get a free 16-ounce Lunar Lemonade smoothie. No purchase is necessary.

Rita's Italian Ice: Regular-size Italian ices are $2 and gelatis are $3 all-day Thursday.

Smoothie King: Text SIP to 91681 Thursday and get a special buy-one-get-one offer. The code is only valid June 21.

Starbucks: Starting at 3 p.m. Thursday, the coffee giant has its invitation-only Happy Hour event for rewards members. For this event, get half-off Frappuccino drinks, grande or larger. If you're not a member of the loyalty program, sign up for an invitation at www.starbucks.com/happyhour.

Wawa: Now through Aug. 5, it's Siptopia time at Florida locations and Hoagiefest at Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland locations, which means discounted hoagies. With Siptopia in Florida, 16-ounce made-to-order drinks on sale for $1.99 each, including handcrafted hot beverages, iced beverages, frozen beverages, milkshakes and Flurricanes.

Wayback Burgers: Thursday is the chain's Free Shake Day. From 10:30 a.m. until close, get a free 12-ounce Black & White Milkshake, while supplies last at participating locations. No purchase is necessary and there's a limit of one per customer.

