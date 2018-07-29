WASHINGTON – The first Democratic senator, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, will meet on Monday with Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, as he makes his rounds on Capitol Hill.
Manchin, whose vote is key to Kavanaugh's approval, is bucking his party by meeting with Kavanaugh, a U.S. appeals court judge.
He is among red-state Democrats up for re-election in November who are under intense pressure to consider Kavanaugh, even as progressive activists call on Democrats to do everything they can to oppose his Senate confirmation.
Manchin set up a webpage and email address to solicit feedback from West Virginians. He says he wants to give Kavanaugh's record a "fair and thorough" examination.
