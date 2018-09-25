First-ever Boeing 777 makes final flight to Arizona air museum
01 / 04
The first Boeing 777 to ever take flight -- registration number B-HNL -- was flown to Arizona's Pima Air & Space Museum on Sept. 18, 2018, after it was retired from Cathay Pacific's fleet.
02 / 04
The first Boeing 777 to ever take flight -- registration number B-HNL -- was flown to Arizona's Pima Air & Space Museum on Sept. 18, 2018, after it was retired from Cathay Pacific's fleet.
03 / 04
The first Boeing 777 to ever take flight -- registration number B-HNL -- was flown to Arizona's Pima Air & Space Museum on Sept. 18, 2018, after it was retired from Cathay Pacific's fleet.
04 / 04
The first Boeing 777 to ever take flight -- registration number B-HNL -- was flown to Arizona's Pima Air & Space Museum on Sept. 18, 2018, after it was retired from Cathay Pacific's fleet.

The world's first Boeing 777 made its final flight to an Arizona museum last week.

The U.S. jetmaker and Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific announced it donated the history-making aircraft to the Pima Air & Space Museum in Tucson. The jet, registration number B-HNL, made its final flight from Hong Kong to Tucson on Sept. 18.

That aircraft was the same that flew Boeing's first-ever 777 flight on June 12, 1994. The jet flew as a test airplane for several years before it eventually joined Cathay Pacific's fleet in 2000. It was retired in May after 18 years of service, the airline said.

CNN reports the plane served 20,519 flights for Cathay, adding up to an incredible 49,687 hours of flying time.

The plane will be permanently displayed at the museum along around 350 other notable aircraft.

More: Huge spelling mistake painted on Cathay Pacific airplane

More: American Airlines teams up with Zoe's Kitchen for healthier in-flight food

TODAY IN THE SKYBehind the scenes at the Boeing factory

Behind the scenes at the Boeing factory
01 / 36
Boeing's Everett assembly line is one of the largest buildings in the world. Bike and pedestrian lanes act as thoroughfares through giant complex.
02 / 36
A KLM Boeing 787 "Dreamliner" works its way through Boeing's assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
03 / 36
Media members take photos of Boeing’s assembly line on June 28, 2017. Aside from special media tours, photography is not allowed at the Boeing assembly line.
04 / 36
The “Twin Aisle Cafe” employee dining establishment is seen behind a Boeing 777 that’s moving its way through Boeing's assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
05 / 36
Boeing 777s move through Boeing's assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
06 / 36
In this shot of the Boeing assembly line floor in Everett, Wash., the 777 line can be seen on the left while the 787 line is one the right. (June 28, 2017)
07 / 36
Boeing 777s move through Boeing's assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
08 / 36
The 'Dreamliner Diner' employee restaurant can be seen between a giant American flag and the wing of a 787 at Boeing's 787 assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
09 / 36
A Qatar Airways Boeing 777 nears the end of the assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
10 / 36
A Qatar Airways Boeing 777 nears the end of the assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
11 / 36
Engine covers are seen waiting for assembly along Boeing's 787 line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
12 / 36
Boeing 777 sections move through Boeing's assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
13 / 36
An employee performs work on a Boeing 777 as it moves through Boeing's assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
14 / 36
An Air India 'Dreamliner' nears the end of Boeing's 787 assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
15 / 36
Boeing pays homage to its 787 customers with this display of airline tails above its 787 assembly line in Everett, Wash. (June 28, 2017)
16 / 36
Plane enthusiasts have plenty of distractions at Boeing's Everett assembly line -- even in conference rooms, where large models tell the story of Boeing's planes.
17 / 36
An Air India 'Dreamliner' nears the end of Boeing's 787 assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
18 / 36
Boeing 787 Dreamliners move through the assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
19 / 36
Workers sit at desks along the edge of the Boeing 787 assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
20 / 36
Boeing 787 Dreamliners move through the assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
21 / 36
Workers sit at desks along the edge of the Boeing 787 assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
22 / 36
Boeing 787 Dreamliners move through the assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
23 / 36
Media members take photos of Boeing’s assembly line on June 28, 2017. Aside from special media tours, photography is not allowed at the Boeing assembly line.
24 / 36
An Air India 'Dreamliner' nears the end of Boeing's 787 assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
25 / 36
Boeing 787 Dreamliners move through the assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
26 / 36
Boeing's Everett assembly line is one of the largest buildings in the world. Bike and pedestrian lanes act as thoroughfares through giant complex.
27 / 36
Many airplane 'pieces' - such as this 787 galley area - are delivered to the appropriate spot on the assembly line so they can be easily installed on the planes as they move through the line.
28 / 36
Many airplane 'pieces' - such as this 787 galley area - are delivered to the appropriate spot on the assembly line so they can be easily installed on the planes as they move through the line.
29 / 36
The aft section of a Boeing 787 comes through the assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
30 / 36
Boeing 787s move through Boeing's assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
31 / 36
A Boeing 787 is seen on Boeing's assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
32 / 36
Boeing 787s move through Boeing's assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
33 / 36
Boeing 777s move through Boeing's assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
34 / 36
A Qatar Airways Boeing 777 moves through Boeing's assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
35 / 36
A Qatar Airways Boeing 777 moves through Boeing's assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017.
36 / 36
Many airplane 'pieces' - such as this 787 galley area - are delivered to the appropriate spot on the assembly line so they can be easily installed on the planes as they move through the line.

PHOTO TOUR: Behind the scenes at the Boeing factory in South Carolina

Behind the scenes at Boeing's 787 factory in South Carolina (2018)
01 / 23
Boeing 787 aircraft in various stages of final assembly rest on the factory floor of Boeing's Charleston, S.C., facility on March 25, 2018.
02 / 23
Boeing 787 aircraft in various stages of final assembly rest on the factory floor of Boeing's Charleston, S.C., facility on March 25, 2018.
03 / 23
A journalist snaps cell phone photos of Boeing 787 aircraft in final assembly at Boeing's Charleston, S.C., facility on March 25, 2018.
04 / 23
Boeing 787 aircraft in various stages of final assembly rest on the factory floor of Boeing's Charleston, S.C., facility on March 25, 2018.
05 / 23
A giant Boeing 787 model graces a visitor lobby at the company's Charleston, S.C., final assembly plant during a media tour on March, 25, 2018.
06 / 23
Boeing 787 tails bearing Scoot and Singapore Airlines rest inside of Boeing's Charleson, S.C., factory floor on March 25, 2018.
07 / 23
Boeing 787 aircraft in various stages of final assembly rest on the factory floor of Boeing's Charleston, S.C., facility on March 25, 2018.
08 / 23
Stefan Loe of Singapore, visiting on behalf of Singapore Airlines, snaps cell phone photos of Boeing 787 aircraft in final assembly at Boeing's Charleston, S.C., facility on March 25, 2018.
09 / 23
Boeing 787 aircraft in various stages of final assembly rest on the factory floor of Boeing's Charleston, S.C., facility on March 25, 2018.
10 / 23
Boeing 787 aircraft in various stages of final assembly rest on the factory floor of Boeing's Charleston, S.C., facility on March 25, 2018.
11 / 23
Boeing 787 aircraft in various stages of final assembly rest on the factory floor of Boeing's Charleston, S.C., facility on March 25, 2018.
12 / 23
Boeing 787 aircraft in various stages of final assembly rest on the factory floor of Boeing's Charleston, S.C., facility on March 25, 2018.
13 / 23
A Boeing 787-10 destined for Singapore Airlines rests on the final assembly floor of Boeing's Charleston, S.C., factory on March 25, 2018.
14 / 23
Boeing 787 aircraft in various stages of final assembly rest on the factory floor of Boeing's Charleston, S.C., facility on March 25, 2018.
15 / 23
Boeing 787 aircraft in various stages of final assembly rest on the factory floor of Boeing's Charleston, S.C., facility on March 25, 2018.
16 / 23
Aft barrell fuselage sections for Boeing 787s are readied for use at Boeing's Charleston, S.C., facility on March 25, 2018.
17 / 23
A set of main landing gear destined for a Boeing 787 awaits installation at Boeing's Charleston, S.C., facility on March 25, 2018.
18 / 23
A Boeing 787-10 destined for Scoot rests on the final assembly floor of Boeing's Charleston, S.C., factory on March 25, 2018.
19 / 23
A Boeing 787-10 destined for Scoot rests on the final assembly floor of Boeing's Charleston, S.C., factory on March 25, 2018.
20 / 23
Aft barrell fuselage sections for Boeing 787s are readied for use at Boeing's Charleston, S.C., facility on March 25, 2018.
21 / 23
Aft barrell fuselage sections for Boeing 787s are readied for use at Boeing's Charleston, S.C., facility on March 25, 2018.
22 / 23
Aft barrell fuselage sections for Boeing 787s are readied for use at Boeing's Charleston, S.C., facility on March 25, 2018.
23 / 23
Boeing 787 aircraft in various stages of final assembly rest on the factory floor of Boeing's Charleston, S.C., facility on March 25, 2018.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com