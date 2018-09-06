Think twice before you bite into that juicy piece of melon this weekend.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recalling pre-cut melon and pre-made fruit salads with melon in five Midwestern states because of potential salmonella bacteria contamination.

No deaths have been reported, the CDC announced in a news release Friday afternoon, but 32 people have been sickened in Michigan as part of the outbreak that has also stretched into Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and Ohio.

Those who reported illness said they had eaten pre-cut cantaloupe, watermelon, or a fruit salad mix with melon. Most said they bought that melon at Walmart or Kroger stores.

On Thursday, Walmart and Kroger removed pre-cut melon linked to this outbreak from all the stores in the affected states, the CDC reported.

The agency urges consumers to throw away:

Pre-cut melon sold at Walmart stores in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, or Ohio.

Pre-cut melon purchased at Kroger, Jay C or Payless stores in Indiana and Michigan.

Fruit salad containing melon purchased at Walmart, Kroger, Jay C or Payless stores in the affected states.

Any pre-cut melon or fruit salads with melon if you don’t remember where it was purchased.

Only pre-cut melon is affected by the recall. Whole melon is still OK to eat, the CDC said.

