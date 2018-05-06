There are no strings — or shoelaces — attached to this freebie Friday.
From 2 to 7 p.m. June 15, get a free limited-edition Sunshine Smoothie when you wear flip flops to any of the 600-plus Tropical Smoothie Cafe stores nationwide.
No coupon or purchase is needed to get the free special smoothie, which is a combination of orange, banana, pineapple and mango.
But the Atlanta-based chain's annual National Flip Flop Day serves as a fundraiser for Camp Sunshine, a retreat for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families located in Maine.
“We started National Flip Flop Day as a fun summer event, but the ultimate goal is much greater than free smoothies,” said Mike Rotondo, Tropical Smoothie's chief executive officer, in a statement. “We’re raising money to help families who are facing life’s worst circumstances.”
Since 2007, the fundraiser has raised more than $5.3 million for the camp, enough for more than 2,100 families to attend the camp for free. This year's goal is to raise $1 million.
Customers who make a donation can get a paper sunshine that they can customize and display at locations.
Making a donation also can equal savings.
Purchase a $5 Sunshine Key Fob and get a 5% discount on all Tropical Smoothie Cafe purchases at participating locations for the rest of 2018.
Learn more about the annual event and the camp at www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com.
Kelly Tyko is a consumer columnist and retail reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Read her Bargainista tips at TCPalm.com/Bargainista and follow her on Twitter @KellyTyko. Sign up for her weekly newsletter at www.tcpalm.com/featured-newsletter/bargainistabest