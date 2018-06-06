A 20-year-old Florida man faces charges after police said he stole seven zoo animals and kept them in an apartment.

Santa Fe College Police, working with the Alachua County Sheriff's Office, arrested Sedrick Price of Gainesville, Fla., for grand larceny Tuesday, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Authorities followed a tip that led them to Price's apartment, where the animals, including a squirrel monkey, a skink, three box turtles and two red-foot tortoises, were discovered.

Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo, where the animals were taken from, is asking for the public's help in finding two box turtles and two gopher tortoises that remain missing.

"It was a great collaboration of effort from the community," SFPD Chief Ed Book said in a statement. "We are grateful for the many tips we received from the public, as well as the coordinated efforts of the Alachua County Sheriff's Office and the college community that led to the rescue of these animals."

The animals were reported stolen from their enclosures sometime overnight between May 29 and 30.

Employees of the zoo expressed concern over the reptiles' health, stating they all need medical attention, explicitly one box turtle named David Beckham.

"Our investigation still has a long way to go, but recovering these animals was a great start," Book said in a statement.

