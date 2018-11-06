Now owned by barbeque maker Weber, the iGrill family of Bluetooth meat thermometers let you see the temperature inside your meat, via an app or small console.

It's the season to take your party to the backyard. But that doesn’t mean you need to be without your tech.

Some devices worked better than others, as you’ll see below, so consider the following a handful of tips to enhance your summer fun in the front or backyard.

A word to the wireless

If you want Wi-Fi in the backyard, you may want to invest in a MESH system, like Dlink’s Covr, to broaden the reach of your wireless network.

If you’re bringing a Wi-Fi speaker to enjoy music by the pool – such as a Sonos One or Google Home Max – remember your wireless network will have to extend outside.

If your router can’t handle it, buy yourself an inexpensive repeater or extender to help broaden the range of your router. They start at about $25.

Or better yet, if you’re due for an upgrade, consider a “MESH” Wi-Fi system that often includes two, three or four pucks or hubs (access points) to place around your home. Make sure one is near the door or window closest to where you are outside.

Personally, I’ve had great success with the D-Link Covr system ($214), which also replaces your router.

Especially now that your neighbors might be able to access your network, be sure to have a good password on it – so they can’t steal your Wi-Fi – and for added privacy, don’t have your family name as part of your network name (SSID), like “SmithFamily.” My little trick? I call my wireless network “Virus Alert,” so people might be reluctant to join it. Sneaky, huh?

You can always go with a Bluetooth wireless speaker, too, of course. I’ve been playing around with the impressive Monster Dynamite Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker ($229), which can float on water and has a 12-hour battery (and can charge up your smartphone, too).

Monster’s Dynamite speaker isn’t just wireless and waterproof, but it’s floatable, too.

Other recommended outdoor tech items include a SunBrite TV (from $1,499) to binge Netflix shows while soaking in a hot tub, the iGrill 2 ($67) Bluetooth-enabled BBQ meat thermometer and the Parrot Flower Power Wireless Plant Sensor ($99).

Lights, power, action

Portable battery packs like these Mophie models are good to have outdoors in the summer.

To avoid plugging your tech into an AC outlet, which might prove challenging while lying in the sun, make sure you have a good battery pack for your smartphone, such as Mophie Portable Chargers (from $49).

I didn’t have much luck with a solar charger I tried – the Goal Zero Nomad 7 Plus Solar Pane ($99) – as it just took way too long to juice up my smartphone. A battery booster is still the right way to go, but try to avoid having your devices in direct sunlight, too, which can impact performance.

The Kindle Oasis waterproof ebook reader is more ideal for outside reading than a glare-causing tablet.

Speaking of lighting, my wife Kellie and I recently installed Philips HUE light bulbs inside the home and on our backyard deck, and we love being able to use our voice (via Alexa and Google Assistant) or the app to dim the lights, change colors or set schedules and a timer. Prices are $199 for a Philips HUE Starter Kit (four bulbs and a wireless bridge). While they’re not technically designed for outside use, they work on our (covered) deck, but Philips will soon release an outdoor line of HUE products, in white or color bulbs (from $129).

E-book readers such as the waterproof Amazon Kindle Oasis (from $249) are recommended over tablets, as they’re much easier to read in bright sunshine.

Robots, please

Let a robot cut your grass for you while you sip a cold one in a lawn chair. That’s the idea behind the Husqvarna Automower 315x.

We’ve been using Husqvarna’s robotic lawnmower products for a couple of years now.

Yes, just like a Roomba can vacuum your floor indoors, the aptly named Automowers (from $1,499) will quietly cut your grass in a front yard or backyard. You first need to install a ground wire (included) for the lawn mower to follow and avoid areas you don’t want it to go into (such as a flower garden), but it will navigate around other objects, such as rocks, garden gnomes or fences.

The weatherproof Husqvarna Automower 315x ($1,999) is also smart enough to detect when it’s running low on battery, navigate itself back to the base, charge itself up and then continue the job. You can give commands via keypad, through the app and, coming soon, using your voice (with support for both Amazon Echo and Google Home devices).

Anti-theft technologies include a high-decibel siren and GPS tracking.

Caveat emptor

Being a gadget geek, I was intrigued by the Q18S smartwatch from Wish.com, at only $22 – including shipping!

I mean, at a fraction of the price of an Apple Watch or Android Wear device, it was worth giving this a shot to wear around this summer.

Wearable tech is great for summer, but not this inexpensive Q18S model found online.

According to the description, not only does it calculate your activity and show you who’s texting and calling, but it has a color touch screen, built-in camera, a slot for a nano SIM card (to use without needing a smartphone) and expandable memory (say, to hold music files).

Alas, the issues started right away. I used my smartphone to scan the QR code in the manual to download the companion app, but once installed, a number of Alibaba pop-up ads kept showing up on my phone. Sigh. The camera only takes photos upside down, strangely, and both of the valid SIM cards I own didn’t work.

Well, that was that. I guess you get what you pay for.

