WASHINGTON – Activism was a family affair for many of the demonstrators who packed Lafayette Square on Saturday to protest undocumented immigrant family separations.

Parents finessed their strollers through crowds of protesters. Signs were taped onto baby carriers. And Saturday's activists hoped to pass lessons in democracy onto the next generation, particularly regarding a topic that hits home for many with children.

Rob Paderofsky, from Alexandria, Virginia, had brought his two-year-old son Henry to the rally.

"Every time I think about any of those kids getting pulled away, I think of him, and I think of how just inconsolable I would be if that happened to us," he said.

The Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy, which has led to thousands of family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border, has sparked outcry across the nation. Along with the protest in Washington, D.C., sister rallies were held in hundreds of locations across all 50 states.

"We think it's important to show them how democracy works and that they can speak up and change things," said Kate Doyle Feingold, who attended the rally with her daughters Eden and Sierra, ages 6 and 8. "I think it's important to see."

During the speeches that preceded a massive march towards the Capitol, Alicia Keys spoke about her own son in her impassioned address.

“I’m here with my 7-year-old son Egypt, and I can’t imagine not being able to find him," she said to a cheering crowd.

Ivan Cunill, who is originally from Spain but lives in the United States, brought his sons, ages 2 and 5, to the rally, to "defend our values — your values, actually," he said with a laugh. "We think it's important to show them ... that they can speak up and change things."

Amid hundreds of protest signs, many professionally printed, were a few clearly child-made creations.

One young protester carried a mock report card that gave Trump, Congress and the Supreme Court grades of "F". At the bottom of the sign was a personal testimony: "I got straight A's, but it looks like 45 didn't!"

For many of the rally's participants, their identities as parents pushed them to protest.

"It makes it a lot more personal, it makes it a lot more meaningful," Paderofksy said. "It makes it critical that we be here and show our support."





