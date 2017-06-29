21 cities that go all out for July Fourth New York City: The Fourth of July is the best time to visit Coney Island. Admission to the park is free, but you'll pay $3 to $10 for each ride. Watch champion hot dog eaters from around the country compete for cash in Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest. Bring your appetite and nosh along by visiting the two Nathan's Famous locations at Coney Island. Bring your swimsuit and spend time at the beach before heading out to see the New York City fireworks over the East River. The Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks ranks in USA Today's list of best fireworks. The grand celebration displays over 56,000 pyrotechnics and has been a fireworks tradition for over 40 years. Sure, you can watch it live on NBC, but there's nothing like watching one of the nation's top displays booming right overhead. 01 / 21 New York City: The Fourth of July is the best time to visit Coney Island. Admission to the park is free, but you'll pay $3 to $10 for each ride. Watch champion hot dog eaters from around the country compete for cash in Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest. Bring your appetite and nosh along by visiting the two Nathan's Famous locations at Coney Island. Bring your swimsuit and spend time at the beach before heading out to see the New York City fireworks over the East River. The Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks ranks in USA Today's list of best fireworks. The grand celebration displays over 56,000 pyrotechnics and has been a fireworks tradition for over 40 years. Sure, you can watch it live on NBC, but there's nothing like watching one of the nation's top displays booming right overhead. 01 / 21

Washington, D.C.: Perhaps there's no better way to celebrate the Fourth of July than in the nation's capital, one of the most historic places in the USA. Join hundreds of thousands of spectators for grand events that kick off with the National Independence Day Parade. Arrive early if you want to get a seat on the steps of the National Archives Building, or head toward the end of the parade route at 17th Street Northwest for the best views. After the parade, head to the West Lawn of the White House for the "A Capitol Fourth" celebration. Gates open at 3 p.m. for the 8 p.m. free Washington, D.C. fireworks concert featuring national acts. If that's too long of a day for you, head back to your hotel room where you can watch the concert on PBS and gaze at the fireworks from your balcony. The display is well worth watching either way, and it makes the top 10 lists from USA Today, Fox News and other media outlets.

Everyone has their Fourth of July traditions — grilling out with friends and family, watching fireworks and taking a moment to reflect on the greatness of this nation. But if you have the chance to do something different, consider getting out and joining in on an All-American celebration in a new city.

