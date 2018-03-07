A child cools off in a water fountain in Washington, DC.

MICHAEL REYNOLDS, EPA-EFE

Heat and humidity will be the main weather stories for much of the U.S. on the Fourth of July, though the upper Midwest and Gulf Coast will also contend with a few showers and thunderstorms.

Steamy, very humid air is expected to remain in firm control from the Plains to the East, according to AccuWeather. A huge swath of the nation from the Rockies to the East Coast will see high temperatures in the 90s, weather.com predicts.

Highs along the West Coast and into the Northwest will range from the 60s to the 80s, with 90s farther inland and 100s in the Desert Southwest. Clear skies will make for great fireworks viewing for the western third of the country.

Other than the heat, the worst weather on Independence Day could be in the north-central U.S., where some thunderstorms could pop up. Severe storms, accompanied by damaging winds and large hail, will be possible across the upper Midwest into Wednesday night, the Storm Prediction Center warned.

12:42am CDT #SPC Day2 Outlook Slight Risk: over parts of the upper midwest https://t.co/rEAejNHwPA pic.twitter.com/bIEvIDxwfT — NWS SPC (@NWSSPC) July 3, 2018

Most of Minnesota, including Minneapolis/St. Paul, and western portions of Wisconsin are at the greatest risk for severe storms.

Across the Gulf Coast and parts of the Southeast, thunderstorms should be less numerous during the evening than the afternoon, AccuWeather said. However, some communities may have to contend with lingering showers and thunderstorms that disrupt fireworks displays.

A hot Fourth of July is ahead for much of the eastern, central U.S. and storms will be a concern in a few spots: https://t.co/ksbL7EgwVZ pic.twitter.com/r2BM4ARUZs — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) July 3, 2018

Elsewhere, most of the widely separated thunderstorms that dot the Great Lakes and Northeast during the day from a fizzling cold front should dissipate before evening fireworks. Warmth and humidity will remain, however, creating sticky conditions.

Though not in time for the Fourth, some cooler, less humid air is finally predicted to slide into the central and northeastern U.S. by the end of the week, ending the current heat wave. The West, however, will start to heat up.

A large part of the United States will escape nature’s fireworks ruining shows on Wednesday evening, but steamy air is expected to remain in firm control from the Plains to the East: https://t.co/OCSgQm3BHx pic.twitter.com/H2zbOMZ22b — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) July 3, 2018

