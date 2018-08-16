Frontier Airlines debuts at Washington Dulles

Frontier Airlines is revamping its frequent-flier program, touting the move as a “reinvention” that will add new benefits and perks for its top customers.

Frontier’s loyalty program will now be known as "Frontier Miles," a name that replaces the company’s previous EarlyReturns branding. With the change – now in effect – Frontier has added new elite-status tiers and the option for up to eight Frontier Miles members to collectively pool their miles for reward travel.

Frontier Airlines spokeswoman Tyri Squyres says Frontier was “careful not to eliminate any of our current benefits – our frequent-fliers will find only new benefits to enjoy."

Frontier also has rolled out a promotion as part of its frequent-flier rebrand. Customers who book and complete two round-trip flights on Frontier will automatically earn elite status through the end of 2018. Earning elite status for 2019 will still require Frontier frequent-fliers to earn at least 20,000 “elite-qualifying miles” by Dec. 31. Registration is required.

Among the changes Frontier is rolling out for its update Frontier Miles program are:

Elite status changes

Frontier has three levels of elite-status. Frontier’s previous EarlyReturns program offered just one tier, which was gained when a member flew 20,000 elite-qualifying miles in a calendar year.

Under the new set-up, Frontier’s elite-status tiers will be available for customers who hit one of three elite-qualifying mileage thresholds: 20,000 miles, 50,000 miles and 100,000 miles. As one would expect, each tier brings additional benefits.

Customers hitting the 20,000-mile tier – dubbed “Elite 20k” – will get free carry-ons and advance seat assignments. Those are not insignificant perks for a fee-heavy “ultra low-cost carrier” like Frontier, which charges extra for nearly everything beyond boarding one of its planes.

At the 50,000-mile tier, “Elite 50k” members also receive free upgrades to Frontier’s roomiest seats for themselves and their families. Frontier’s “Elite 100k” members -- and their family members -- receive a complimentary package of the airline’s most-popular add-on options. Dubbed “The Works,” the bundle of extras includes everything from free bags (checked and carry-on) to an exemption from change fees. The Works bundle also allows for refunds if fliers cancel a flight before traveling.

One perks that will be available to all elite members is the pooling of Frontier’s frequent-flier miles. (see below)

Family benefits

Frontier will allow elite Frontier Miles members – and those who have its new Frontier-branded credit card – to pool miles with up to seven additional family members. Frontier adds that “because all families are not the same, we leave it to the customer to define their family in the program.” The carrier says there will be no fees or mileage minimums for eligible members who wish to pool miles for an award.

Credit card update

Frontier is “relaunching” its Frontier-branded Mastercard as part of its broader frequent-flier overhaul. The card, which has a $79 fee, earns holders five miles for every dollar spent on purchases at Frontier’s website, three miles per dollar on purchases made at restaurants, and one mile per dollar on everything else.

Another change for cardholders: Frontier members will earn one elite-qualifying mile for every dollar spent on the card. Frontier claims it is the only airline to offer a 1-for-1 option for earning elite miles per dollar spent. Other airlines offer spend options, but only after reaching a threshold. For example, some airlines will offer 5,000 elite-qualifying miles, but only after spending $20,000 in a calendar year.

