Frontier Airlines announced the start dates for 15 non-stop routes on Tuesday, a move that will expand the ultra low-cost carrier's presence in San Diego, Las Vegas, Orlando and Texas.
Five of the non-stop routes announced Tuesday will come from San Diego, from where Frontier will begin service to Cleveland, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh and Raleigh/Durham in August. (Scroll down for schedule details on all 15 announced routes)
Also targeted for new service is Las Vegas (three new routes), Austin (two routes), San Antonio (two routes) and Orlando (two routes). Frontier also will add service between Minneapolis/St. Paul and Charleston, S.C.
All 15 of the routes will launch as seasonal service, though the carrier has not specified a hard end date.
Conversely, Frontier is suspending eight routes as part of the schedule update. Frontier said it expected the suspensions to be seasonal, though it was not clear if all would resume. Some of the nine seasonal routes are ending as previously scheduled, though others are being pulled down earlier than expected.
Frontier is known for quickly adjusting its schedules if a route is not performing to its expectations.
Scroll down for all of the schedule details in Frontier’s latest set of route updates:
ADDED ROUTES (scroll down for suspended routes)
San Diego
Cleveland: Begins Aug. 15; twice-weekly flights will be on Airbus A321 aircraft
Indianapolis: Begins Aug. 13; twice-weekly flights will be on Airbus A321 aircraft
Milwaukee: Begins Aug. 14; twice-weekly flights will be on Airbus A321 aircraft
Pittsburgh: Begins Aug. 15; three flights a week will be flown on Airbus A321 aircraft; the service restores a route previously flown by Frontier
Raleigh/Durham: Begins Aug. 15; twice-weekly flights will be on Airbus A321 aircraft
Las Vegas
Calgary, Canada.: Begins Aug. 15; twice-weekly flights will be on Airbus A320 aircraft
Norfolk: Begins Aug. 13; three flights a week will be flown on Airbus A320 aircraft
Spokane, Wash.: Begins Aug. 14; twice-weekly flights will be on Airbus A320 aircraft
Austin
Louisville: Begins Aug. 13; twice-weekly flights will be on Airbus A320 aircraft
Orange County, Calif.: Begins Aug. 14; three flights a week will be flown on Airbus A320 aircraft
San Antonio
Orange County, Calif.: Begins Aug. 13; four flights a week will be flown on Airbus A320 aircraft
Salt Lake City: Begins Aug. 15; twice-weekly flights will be on Airbus A320 aircraft
Orlando
Ontario, Calif.: Begins Aug. 13; daily flights will be on Airbus A320 aircraft
Pittsburgh: Begins Aug. 13; twice-weekly flights will be on Airbus A321 aircraft
Minneapolis/St. Paul
Charleston, S.C.: Begins Aug. 15; twice-weekly flights will be on Airbus A319 aircraft
SUSPENDED ROUTES
Cleveland
Phoenix: Ends Aug. 9
Seattle: Ends Aug. 11
San Diego
Colorado Springs: Ends Aug. 9
Oklahoma City: Ends Aug. 11
Tulsa: Ends Aug. 9
Cincinnati
Philadelphia: Ends Aug. 10
Phoenix: Ends Aug. 11
Philadelphia
Cincinnati: Ends Aug. 10
Grand Rapids: Ends Aug. 10
