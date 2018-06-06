When a government contractor tried to remove an alligator from a Central Florida neighborhood, the gator head-butted the trapper, knocking him out.

The incident was caught on video and occurred along a residential street in Ocoee, which is near Orlando.

A clip of the video obtained by WKMG-TV shows a Florida Fish and Wildlife trapper putting an 8-foot gator in the back of a pickup truck, aided by multiple people, some wearing "police" vests.

The gator appeared to have its mouth and legs bound, but it still fought back, whipping its neck around to head-butt one of the trappers.

The gator continued lunging at its other captors and fell to the ground. It was eventually taken away.

A longer video posted to YouTube on May 25 shows the incident.

A YouTube video posted by user "JR Outdoors" shows an alligator head-butting a Florida Fish and Wildlife trapper in Central Florida.

Screen shot of a YouTube video posted by user JR Outdoors

"There was a gator in my neighborhood and a FWC trapper came to catch em!" wrote the video uploader under the username JR Outdoors. "He got kinda hurt but was ok and finished putting the gator in his truck."

Read: Elk kicks Texas woman in the head in 2nd Yellowstone attack in 3 days

More: Bald eagle shot at close range and stuffed in bucket: 'We need to find out who did it'

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission contracts "nuisance alligator trappers" to remove unwanted gators throughout the state, according to FWC's website.

To qualify as a nuisance alligator, the animal must be at least 4 feet in length and believed to be a threat to people, pets or property.

In this case, the alligator had been walking around a residential neighborhood for quite awhile, according to WKMG-TV.

The FWC says that nuisance alligator trappers are primarily compensated by "their marketing and sale of alligator products (hides and meat) from nuisance alligators taken."

There was no word on the trapper's condition.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com