LOUISVILLE — The Supreme Court's ruling in favor of a Colorado baker who declined to bake a cake for a same-sex couple is a setback for equality, according to a Kentucky plaintiff and a lawyer who helped legalize gay marriage.

"It's un-American," said Tim Love, a Louisville resident and a plaintiff in the landmark 2015 case that legalized same-sex marriage. "... Are we now going to have a hierarchy of rights? It's really not about religion, it's about discrimination and hatred."

On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled 7-2 in favor of business owner Jack Phillips, who objected to baking a cake for a gay couple on religious grounds.

In writing the court's majority opinion, Justice Anthony Kennedy acknowledged that denying gay couples equal access to services is "inconsistent with the history and dynamics of civil rights law" but said Phillips may have been within Colorado state law at the time.

Phillips claimed a religious victory, according to a statement released to USA TODAY.

"The Supreme Court affirmed that the government must respect my religious beliefs about marriage," he wrote for USA TODAY. "It welcomed me back from the outskirts, where the state had pushed me."

Dan Canon, a Louisville lawyer who represented numerous plaintiffs in the 2015 gay marriage case, said he doubts that "history will be very kind to this opinion."

"Here, the cake shop owner took on the rights, protections and responsibilities that Colorado law offers to business organizations but wants to still be able to discriminate against potential customers on the basis of their sexual orientation," Cannon said. "Today's decision allows him to do that."

Love and his partner had been together for nearly 35 years and were unable to get married. Thanks to Obergefell v. Hodges in 2015, he was finally able to marry his partner, Lawrence Ysunza, in Kentucky.

But Monday's ruling adds to a feeling of despair, Love said, a feeling that no progress can overcome the basic roots of discrimination.

"It's going to give those who discriminate against us a vacuum to do it again," Love said. "It's a Pandora's box. How can we be married and be legally recognized and have services denied to us?"

As many conservative judges have been recently appointed — and who could potentially serve for decades — Love interprets Monday's decision as a setback for same-sex equality.

"This fight will continue," he said. "We'll be long dead and this battle will still be going on."

In his opinion Monday, Kennedy said it's possible that other cases raising similar questions could be decided differently.

"The outcome of cases like this in other circumstances must await further elaboration in the courts, all in the context of recognizing that these disputes must be resolved with tolerance, without undue respect to sincere religious beliefs, and without subjecting gay persons to indignities when they seek goods and services in an open market," Kennedy said.

