Before girls even get a chance to move into the working world, where they will earn 79 cents for every $1 men earn (and less if she's a woman of color), they're already being stiffed by their parents.

Data analyzed by BusyKid.com found that parents pay boys twice as much for doing chores per week.

Boys take home an average weekly allowance of $13.80 for their chores.

Girls? Just $6.71.

Gregg Murset, founder of BusyKid and father of four boys and two girls who pays his kids "even Steven" for chores, said the exact reasons are unclear. The study examined the data of 10,000 families who downloaded the kid chore and payment app.

"Maybe we should be doing things different. This is a great way to take an observation and change things or at least have a conversation. Our platform provides that ability to provide a teachable moment not only for kids, but for parents."

But parents don't talk to kids about money

Generally parents avoid the topic of money with their kids. Only 21 percent of parents talk regularly about money and only 10 percent want to teach their children about investing or how to manage credit cards, according to a BusyKid study.

Murset is a certified financial planner and consultant and hopes this app will help make it easier. He's a proponent of chores and paying kids to do them so they can learn how to earn, save, spend and share their money with the app that pays the kids with a refillable Visa spending card.

"One of the things that's so hard is to teach our kids with something they don't see anymore. We used to do cash and coin. Not anymore. We are trying to teach kids about invisible money. We have to bridge the gap for them. So they learn, 'Oh, I get up off the couch, I do some work and it turns into money, the number on the screen grows.' "

The kid buys a video game, some clothes, a squishy and gets the idea.

"...Oh, I scooped some dog poop and washed my mom's car and those hard numbers on the screen have shrunk, now I get it and that's super important," Murset said. "And you have empowered those kids."

How the BusyKid app works

BusyKid launched in August of 2017 and has 27,000 downloads. It is available for iOS and Android users.

Some of the basics:

The app is $14.95 for the entire family for a year.

Kids track their chores on the app.

The app suggests certain chores by age, but parents can add their own chores as well.

Prices per chore also are suggested but parents can change these.

On Friday, the system tallies the chores and the allowance or payment for that work is pulled from the parent's bank account and deposited in the child's account.

The money can be divided into three categories: spending (that money can be transferred to a Visa card), saving (kids can save it in cash or buy fractional shares of stock) and sharing (placed into charities or causes of the child's choice).

When it comes to sharing, BusyKid found that girls are more generous. Girls share about 30 percent of their monthly allowance, boys about 10 percent.

When it comes to paying kids bonuses, another features of the app, parents are more equitable — although still unfair. Boys are paid an average of $17 a week, while girls earn $15.54 in bonuses.

What's this about kids investing in the stock market?

Almost 20 percent of the parents and kids using BusyKid are taking advantage of the option to purchase partial shares of stocks from companies.

"It's really an eye-opening thing for kids to buy one share of Amazon or Disney or Ford Stock. And then they start paying a little more attention to what's going on in the world," Murset said.

Just wondering if that means more girls will start lobbying for a higher allowance. Prepare yourselves moms and dads.

