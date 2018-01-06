WASHINGTON — The love story of the longest married presidential couple in U.S. history lives on, as former president George H.W. Bush tweeted in memory of his wife, Barbara, from a hospital bed on Friday.

"Enjoying a great book and a wonderful walk down memory lane this morning," Bush said on Twitter. "Yet another reminder of just how lucky I have been in life."

The tweet featured a photo of the 93-year-old with the new book about his decades-long romance with his late wife, George and Barbara Bush: A Great American Love Story. The memoir, published by Down East Books, is co-authored by Ellie LeBlond Sosa and was released Friday.

Enjoying a great book and a wonderful walk down memory lane this morning. Yet another reminder of just how lucky I have been in life. Very proud of the author and co-author too. More at: https://t.co/W0XmyMi5Ie pic.twitter.com/53GhdnptNk — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) June 1, 2018

Earlier this week, family spokesman Jim McGrath announced that Bush had been hospitalized for low blood pressure and fatigue while on vacation in Maine.

President @GeorgeHWBush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care (@SMHCHealth) today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue. He will likely remain there for a few days for observation. The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort. — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) May 27, 2018

Bush and the former first lady were married for 73 years, before she died at age 92 in mid-April.

The couple has long spoken of their "storybook" romance, a term Bush penned in his autobiography to describe their meeting as teenagers a Christmas dance in 1941. At the time, he was 17 and his future wife was just one year younger. He served in World War II as a Navy pilot, and when he returned on leave, the two officially announced their engagement. Two weeks later, Barbara Pierce married the first man she ever kissed.

Shortly before she died, Barbara said she was "still old" and "still in love" with her husband.

More: George H.W. Bush remains hospitalized in Maine

More: Former president George H.W. Bush returns to family compound in Kennebunkport, Maine

George and Barbara Bush: A love story George Bush, candidate for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate, gets returns by phone at his headquarters in Houston, along with his wife Barbara, on June 6, 1964. 01 / 15 George Bush, candidate for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate, gets returns by phone at his headquarters in Houston, along with his wife Barbara, on June 6, 1964. 01 / 15

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com