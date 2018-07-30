Cans of soda and bottled water are displayed on a food cart, Monday, May 7, 2018 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Mark Lennihan, AP

ALBANY – A New York woman filed a lawsuit this month against Canada Dry, claiming its ginger ale doesn't contain ginger as advertised.

In the federal lawsuit filed July 10 in Buffalo, Julie Fletcher contends that Canada Dry and its parent company, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Inc. are misleading customers. "In truth, DPSG’s soft drink is not made from real ginger," reads the lawsuit filed by Fletcher, who lives in Bolivar, Allegany County.

"Instead, Canada Dry Ginger Ale is made from carbonated water, high fructose corn syrup, citric acid, preservatives and 'natural flavors,' i.e., a flavor compound comprised predominately of flavor extracts not derived from ginger, and a minuscule amount of a ginger flavor extract."

The lawsuit is the latest among several brought against the Plano, Texas, company in other states, including California and Massachusetts.

A third lawsuit in Missouri was dismissed after the person who brought the suit dropped it, according to Buffalo News.

In that case, the company contended even if a laboratory could not find ginger in its drink, that didn't mean it is not an ingredient.

"Plaintiffs’ entire theory of falsity rests on a single-sentence conclusion that some never-identified ‘independent laboratory’ tested some unspecified beverage, in a never-disclosed way at a never-alleged time," the company said in its court papers, Buffalo News reported.

There was no immediate comment from the company on the latest lawsuit. Fletcher said she believed Canada Dry was made using ginger root and "was, as a result, a healthier alternative to regular sodas," according to the lawsuit.

Fletcher said she bought Canada Dry when her children were sick, thinking it would soothe their stomachaches. "At the time of each purchase of Canada Dry," the lawsuit said, "Ms. Fletcher did not know that the products that she purchased were not made from real ginger, but were instead made from a minuscule amount of a ginger flavor extract, which does not contain any of the health benefits of real ginger."

The lawsuit against ginger ale isn't the only one contending products aren't as advertised. A federal class action lawsuit last year charged Junior Mints candy puts too much air and not enough candy in their boxes.

