Glamping around the US
The second glamping season at Sandy Pines Campground in Kennebunkport opened in May, and as of late-June, glampers can now find more options for their overnight stays, including 12 Camp Carriages and 12 Hideaway Huts, all decorated by Kennebunkport designer Krista Stokes.
Twelve camp carriages, like this one, debuted this season at Sandy Pines Campground. Decorated by Kennebunkport designer Krista Stokes, the carriages are outfitted with king-size beds, A/C, fire pits, seating areas and more.
The camp carriages are essentially stylish cabins on wheels, while the huts are sleek and modern wooden A-frames, yet rustic at the same time.
Four safari-style glamping tents were also added to the Sandy Pines Campground this season. Pictured here, Blixen’s Oasis.
This luxurious glamping teepee is found at Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo in River Ranch, Florida, about an hour and a half south of Orlando.
Each 651-square-foot teepee features a king bed, a full sleeper sofa (accommodates up to four), leather chairs, a/c, private en suite bathrooms, a double-sided stone rock hearth fireplace, heating (yes, it does get chilly in Florida), a mini refrigerator, microwave and a screened private patio deck.
The resort debuted its glamping tents five years ago, and added more to its selection in 2014.
Amidst Big Sky, Montana’s Moonlight Basin community, which extends from Lone Peak to the Madison River Valley, sits Collective Yellowstone.
Collective Yellowstone is a terrific spot for immersing yourself in nature, while at the same time enjoying the luxuries of king-size beds with 1,500 thread count linens, wood-burning stoves, private decks and private bathrooms.
Dining is al fresco at Collective Yellowstone at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana.
Climb up 70 feet above Snake Creek Gorge in Whitesburg, Georgia (about an hour west of Atlanta) and you’ll feel like part of the Swiss Family Robinson at the Tree House Village in Historic Banning Mills.
Accessible only by rope and wood sky bridges, the seven tree house rooms have all the perks you’d expect when glamping, including a jetted tub for two, microwave, small refrigerator, and even a Keurig coffee machine.
f your glamping plans have you traveling in Arizona or Nevada, check out the Airstream options at Lake Powell Resort in Page, Arizona ...
And at Zephyr Cove Resort in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada.
The brand-new, 30-foot Airstream trailers within these resorts are found in premium, full hookup RV campsites.
Inside, glampers will find the comforts of pillow-top memory-foam mattresses, comfortable seating, Samsung LED HD TVs, surround sound, climate control and top-of-the-line kitchen appliances.
With all of the comforts of home, you may want to extend your glamping trip a bit longer.
If you find yourself in Washington State’s San Juan Islands, and specifically on Orcas Island, be sure to check out the glamping opportunities in the middle of 5,200-plus acre Moran State Park, operated by LEANTO.
The handful of glamping sites within the park are platform tents, and though they don’t have water or electricity, and cell phone service is elusive, there’s plenty to keep you occupied – just let Mother Nature entertain you.
Inside one of the glamping tents at Moran State Park on Orcas Island in Washington State’s San Juan Islands.
Perched above the Columbia River in Hood River, Oregon sits Westcliff Lodge and its glamping sites.
Imagine days filled with playing in and on the water, mountain biking, exploring the gorge and even wine tasting, and then returning to your glamping tent for the night.
Wake up to views of the river from your front door – well, flap – and get out and enjoy all that the area has to offer.
Shower outside during a glamping stay at Westcliff Lodge.
Have an idea of where you’d like to go glamping but can’t find anyplace that fits the bill? Check out Camp’d Out – you choose and reserve the spot and they’ll handle the rest, from set-up to tear-down.
Customize your Camp’d Out experience with add-ons that may include a coffee cart, or even a campsite butler.
It’s summertime, and the living is easy – when it comes to glamping, anyway. For those of us who enjoy being outdoors and want to camp, only with real beds, en suite bathrooms and running water (for the most part), glamping is the answer, and we’re not alone. Glamping Hub has seen an increase of 300% over the past year in regards to its inventory of properties, as well as a 50% growth in visits to the website and growth in booking requests by 70%.

"Glamping is now wide open and allows for thousands of different experiences at different properties, and guests can tailor their search to find exactly what they are looking for in a glamping stay,” said Ruben Martinez, co-founder of Glamping Hub.

According to John Romfo, chief operating officer with Glamping.com, “What started as a trend has evolved into a full-blown phenomenon.

“What we are seeing through the remarkable traffic growth to Glamping.com is that what is driving travel now is people seeking travel experiences that push themselves out of their comfort zones,” he added. These experiences provide a shift in perspective that expands the way these travelers connect with the world, in real life, not through their daily data devices.”

Wherever you want to travel, whatever activities you have planned, there is likely to be a glamping option or two (and likely more) from which to choose when it comes to accommodations. Here, we take a look at eight spots throughout the U.S. where you’ll find the living easy:

Washington State: If you find yourself in Washington State’s San Juan Islands, and specifically on Orcas Island, be sure to check out the glamping opportunities in the middle of 5,200-plus acre Moran State Park, operated by LEANTO. The handful of glamping sites within the park are platform tents, and though they don’t have water or electricity, and cell phone service is elusive, there’s plenty to keep you occupied – just let Mother Nature entertain you.

Oregon: Perched above the Columbia River in Hood River, Oregon sits Westcliff Lodge and its glamping sites. Imagine days filled with playing in and on the water, mountain biking, exploring the gorge and even wine tasting, and then returning to your glamping tent for the night. Wake up to views of the river from your front door – well, flap – and get out and enjoy all that the area has to offer.

Arizona & Nevada: If your glamping plans have you traveling in Arizona or Nevada, check out the Airstream options at Lake Powell Resort in Page, Arizona, and at Zephyr Cove Resort in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada. The brand-new, 30-foot Airstream trailers within these resorts are found in premium, full hookup RV campsites. Inside, glampers will find the comforts of pillow-top memory-foam mattresses, comfortable seating, Samsung LED HD TVs, surround sound, climate control and top-of-the-line kitchen appliances. With all of the comforts of home, you may want to extend your glamping trip a bit longer.

Montana: Amidst Big Sky, Montana’s Moonlight Basin community, which extends from Lone Peak to the Madison River Valley, sits Collective Yellowstone. This area of Big Sky Country is part of the 2.2 million-acre Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem that links two sections of the Lee Metcalf Wilderness; the ecosystem provides migration routes and habitat for wildlife. Taking all of this into account, Collective Yellowstone is a terrific spot for immersing yourself in nature, while at the same time enjoying the luxuries of king-size beds with 1,500 thread count linens, wood-burning stoves, private decks and private bathrooms.

Florida: In River Ranch, about an hour and a half south of Orlando, Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo recently debuted 10 Luxe Teepees to their all-inclusive glamping options; the teepees are in an area surrounding a canopy of 100 year old oak trees. Each 651-square-foot teepee features a king bed, a full sleeper sofa (accommodates up to four), leather chairs, a/c, private en suite bathrooms, a double-sided stone rock hearth fireplace, heating (yes, it does get chilly in Florida), a mini refrigerator, microwave and a screened private patio deck. The resort debuted its glamping tents five years ago, and added more to its selection in 2014.

Georgia: Climb up 70 feet above Snake Creek Gorge in Whitesburg, Georgia (about an hour west of Atlanta) and you’ll feel like part of the Swiss Family Robinson at the Tree House Village in Historic Banning Mills. Accessible only by rope and wood sky bridges, the seven tree house rooms have all the perks you’d expect when glamping, including a jetted tub for two, microwave, small refrigerator, and even a Keurig coffee machine. Imagine sipping your cup of coffee on your private deck, surrounded by the forest and with a creek below.

Maine: The second glamping season at Sandy Pines Campground in Kennebunkport opened in May, and as of late-June, glampers can now find more options for their overnight stays, including 12 Camp Carriages and 12 Hideaway Huts, all decorated by Kennebunkport designer Krista Stokes. The camp carriages are essentially stylish cabins on wheels, while the huts are sleek and modern wooden A-frames, yet rustic at the same time. Louise Hurlbutt, also of Kennebunkport, took on the task of designing four new safari-style Glamp Tents for even more options. Sandy Pines Campground is also hosting myriad programs throughout the summer, such as TBT Movie Night by the Pool and Sundae Funday. They are also hosting a family-focused Great Maine Camp Out on September 22.

Anywhere: Have an idea of where you’d like to go glamping but can’t find anyplace that fits the bill? Check out Camp’d Out – you choose and reserve the spot and they’ll handle the rest, from set-up to tear-down. Customize your Camp’d Out experience with add-ons that may include a coffee cart, or even a campsite butler.

Summer camps for adults
Mission specialists perform a critical Extravehicular Activity, or spacewalk, to repair an ammonium tank on the International Space Station.
In August and September, Adult Space Academy will take over Space Camp for three two-night weekend adults-only experiences to participate in hands-on, interactive space missions, and learn what it takes to be an astronaut.
A mission specialist makes a repair on a satellite during an Extravehicular Activity, or spacewalk.
Crew members communicate with Mission Control while aboard the International Space Station.
Members of the Mission Control team applaud a successful launch of the NASA Space Launch System.
More than 70 adults will come together for Adult Band Camp at the Interlochen Center for the Arts from August 7-12.
Adult band camp campers will attend master classes taught by instrumental faculty.
Adult Band Camp culminates with a public performance.
Ready to step up your kitchen game? Join The Culinary Institute of America for a Culinary Boot Camp this summer in California, New York, or Texas.
Worlds of Flavor is one of the Boot Camp offerings through The Culinary Institute of America.
Test your survival skills this summer at Dystopia Rising Washington, fully-immersive live-action role playing weekends.
Eat, sleep and fight in your post-apocalyptic character at Dystopia Rising Washington.
Survival skills come into play during post-apocalyptic Dystopia Rising Washington.
The YMCA of the Rockies in Estes Park, Colorado invites adults who never went to summer camp as a child, or even those who did and want to relive their camp days, to their Adult Summer Camp wherein you can essentially build your own camp.
Why not get some arts and crafts in during Adult Summer Camp at YMCA of the Rockies?
Cast a line and try fly fishing during Adult Summer Camp.
Ladies, push yourself and your boundaries through the North Cascades Mountaineering for Women offered August 5-11 by Outward Bound.
Mountaineering is a chance to learn physical and mental skills.
The North Cascades, the scene for North Cascades Mountaineering for Women offered by Outward Bound, offers some of the most spectacular mountaineering in the world.
Another adult summer camp to check out is Camp No Counselors, an all-inclusive, weekend-long sleep away camp just for grown-ups.
Dodgeball, anyone? Play at Camp No Counselors.
A high ropes course can be fun at Camp No Counselors.
A good old fashioned game of Tug of War may be on the calendar at Camp No Counselors this summer.
This summer, women are invited to cast their lines at These Boots are Made for Wading, a fly fishing retreat scheduled July 13-15 at The Broadmoor Fly Fishing Camp, 75 minutes from Colorado Springs.
A first-time angler and her first catch at The Broadmoor Fly Fishing Camp in Colorado.
A Broadmoor Fly Fishing Camp guest and guide on Colorado’s Tarryall River.
Bring your rockstar dreams to life during the Rock ’n Roll Fantasy Camp, where you can play alongside musicians like Gene Simmons (each session has different celebrity mentors).
Judas Priest takes the stage with Rock ’N Roll Fantasy Camp campers at Whisky during a previous camp session.
Nancy Wilson of Heart with Rock ’N Roll Fantasy Camp campers.
Though it’s sold out for 2018 (and a bit after summer ends), you can join the waiting list for Worthwich Wizarding Weekend, which will be held November 2-4 in central Texas, about an hour from Austin.
The Sorting Ceremony is one of the activities at Worthwich Wizarding Weekend.
And, of course, Quidditch practice at Worthwich Wizarding Weekend.
