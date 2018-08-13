Joseph James DeAngelo stands in a Sacramento jail court on May 29, 2018, as a judge weighed how much information to release about the arrest of the former police officer accused of being the Golden State Killer. He is suspected in at least a dozen killings, including those of Lyman and Charlene Smith in Ventura.

AP PHOTO

VISALIA, Calif. — The man whom investigators believe is the Golden State Killer was charged with murder Monday in what is thought to be the first death in a string of slayings that stretched over a decade across California.

Joseph DeAngelo, 72, of the Sacramento suburb of Citrus Heights is accused of killing a College of the Sequoia professor, Claude Snelling, here on Sept. 11, 1975. That murder was attributed to a man originally dubbed the Visalia Ransacker, who also has been linked to more than 85 burglaries in Tulare County, California, where Visalia is the county seat.

Authorities now say that the Golden State Killer and the Visalia Ransacker are the same person.

Detectives have said that DeAngelo's criminal behavior escalated in the Central Valley while he was an officer with Exeter Police Department, just a few miles east of Visalia.

DeAngelo was arrested in April after investigators used familial DNA to connect him to several crimes. DeAngelo is accused of killing 12 people and raping another 45 victims between 1975 to 1986.

Snelling’s family was contacted following DeAngelo's arrest earlier this year, Visalia Police Chief Jason Salazar said.

Following DeAngelo's arrest, Visalia detectives said they hadn't closed the Snelling case and were waiting on DNA and evidence collected at DeAngelo's home to determine a link.

For years, many have speculated that the Visalia Ransacker, whose crimes took place about 200 miles southeast of San Francisco, was the Bay Area Rapist and the Golden State Killer.

FBI and California officials last year renewed their search for a suspect dubbed the East Area Rapist and announced a $50,000 reward for his arrest and conviction. He has been linked to more than 175 crimes between 1975 and 1986.

Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert, formed the task force that included district attorney's offices and law enforcement in 10 counties, as well as federal agents.

Since his arrest, law enforcement agencies across the state have begun connecting DeAngelo is several cold cases.

