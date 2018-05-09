WASHINGTON – GOP congressional leaders will head to the White House Wednesday afternoon to persuade President Donald Trump not to shut down the government over funding for his border wall right before the midterm elections.

While Trump has threatened to force a shutdown if the budget does not include sufficient wall funding, he has also sent mixed signals on the subject.

"I don’t like the idea of shutdowns; we’ve already started the wall," Trump told The Daily Caller on Wednesday, adding: I’d like to get the funding, the full funding, but we have done a lot of work ... I don’t see even myself or anybody else closing down the country right now.”

The government runs out of money Sept. 30 at the end of the nation's fiscal year. Lawmakers in both chambers have been passing appropriations bills in small clusters to get funding locked in for as many agencies as possible. Then they hope to pass a short-term funding bill – known as a continuing resolution – to keep the leftover agencies funded at the current level while they continue to hammer out a solution.

That strategy could avoid a partial government closure just before Nov. 6, when Republicans face a tough electoral battle to hold their majority control of the House and hope to expand their narrow Senate majority.

But if Congress and the president can't come to terms on the remaining budget items, only a few areas of the federal government will be affected by a shutdown.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said Wednesday he doesn’t think he has to convince the president not to shut down the government. “That’s not in anyone’s interest and he knows that,’’ he said.

Even Rep. Mark Meadows — the chair of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus, which has had no problem bucking GOP leadership and is close to the president — said he’s talked to administration officials and urged them to not fight over border security.

“I think that at this point we need to fund the government and we need to have a deliberate plan on how we secure our border,” Meadows told reporters after the GOP conference meeting Wednesday. “I don’t see a deliberate plan on how we secure our border happening by the end of September. You know having that debate over the next three months is probably more prudent than trying to have it in the next week-and-a-half.”

Asked about the GOP appropriations strategy, House Democratic Caucus Chairman Joe Crowley of New York slammed Republicans for an “inability to govern” and putting Congress on the path to a “fiscal cliff of their own making.”

“They can’t even make the trains run on time,” he said. If Republicans need Democratic votes, he said, the legislation must reflect Democratic values.

“That means no border wall,” he said.

Contributing: David Jackson

