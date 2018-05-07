Defense contractor Northrop Grumman says it is taking "immediate action" following a report that published hours earlier alleging the company employs a white supremacist group member who has participated in violent rallies.

A report from ProPublica, a nonprofit investigative journalism publication, alleges Michael Miselis — a Northrop Grumman systems engineer with U.S. government security clearance — participated in the violent August 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The report, produced in partnership with PBS's Frontline, alleges Miselis has rallied with white supremacists and is part of the Rise Above Movement, RAM, which is identified by the Anti-Defamation League as a white supremacist group based in Southern California.

It alleges he has attended rallies with his hands taped like a boxer and has been seen in footage fighting alongside RAM members.

"Northrop Grumman was recently made aware of alleged employee actions that are counter to our values," the company tweeted Thursday. "We do not tolerate hatred or illegal conduct and we condemn racist activities in any shape or form. We are taking immediate action to look into the very serious issues raised by these reports."

Pro Publica's report says Miselis has denied the allegations: “I think you got the wrong guy,” he told the publication.

The report says California law enforcement officials have said that Miselis is a member of RAM. It alleges Northrop Grumman knew of Miselis’ involvement with the Charlottesville rally and with RAM.

The report says Miselis is pursuing a Ph.D. in the University of California, Los Angeles’s aerospace engineering program.

Northrop Grumman was recently made aware of alleged employee actions that are counter to our values. Northrop Grumman is absolutely committed to the highest levels of ethics & integrity in all that we do, & ensuring that our workplace reflects our values of diversity & inclusion. — Northrop Grumman (@northropgrumman) July 5, 2018

We do not tolerate hatred or illegal conduct and we condemn racist activities in any shape or form.



We are taking immediate action to look into the very serious issues raised by these reports. — Northrop Grumman (@northropgrumman) July 5, 2018

Northrop Grumman composite

Northrop Grumman

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com