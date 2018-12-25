WASHINGTON – Shutdown politics did not take a holiday this week as President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats continued to spar over a border wall funding dispute that has frozen some government operations.

The partial government shutdown, which entered its fifth day Wednesday, was expected to last at least until Thursday, when senators could be called back to Capitol Hill. But there was little sign over the Christmas break that serious negotiations were underway.

"It’s a disgrace what’s happening in our country," Trump told reporters gathered in the Oval Office on Christmas morning, summing up the status of the stalemate. "But other than that, I wish everybody a very Merry Christmas."

Speaking after extending Merry Christmas to troops overseas via video conference, Trump said Democrats who oppose funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border once supported the idea.

Trump likened it to his 2017 firing of FBI Director James Comey, claiming Democrats once supported that idea until he actually did it.

Trump also claimed, without evidence, that "many" federal workers want to keep the government closed "until you get the funding for the wall."

Congressional Democrats, meanwhile, said the wall would be too costly, hard to maintain, and ineffective against illegal border crossings; they also said Trump and his aides are saying different things about what they want from a new budget plan.

“Instead of bringing certainty into people’s lives, he’s continuing the Trump Shutdown just to please right-wing radio and TV hosts," said a joint statement from Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York and House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi of California.

They added: "The president wanted the shutdown, but he seems not to know how to get himself out of it."

Over the weekend, Pelosi – who is expected to become speaker in January – told USA TODAY that if the government was not reopened over the holiday Democrats would vote through a bill to do so when they took control. That bill is unlikely to meet the president's demands for wall funding, but it is possible it would still pass the Senate. It is unclear if Trump would would sign the legislation.

Contributing: Eliza Collins

Congress works to avoid possible government shutdown Senate Majority Leader Republican Mitch McConnell, center, is followed by members of the news media as he walks from the Senate floor on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on Dec. 21, 2018. President Trump rejected a continuing resolution to fund the federal government through Feb. 8, 2019, threatening a partial shutdown unless funding is included for his border wall. Vice President Mike Pence, right, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, center, and Senior Advisor to US President Donald J. Trump, Jared Kushner, left, walk from the House of Representatives to the Senate at the US Capitol on Friday. Outgoing Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) (C) returns to his office after votes in the U.S. Capitol, Friday. The U.S. Senate considered a budget bill passed Thursday by the House of Representatives that would fund the federal government and includes more than $500 million for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The Senate is unlikely to pass the bill with the wall funding, moving the government closer to a partial shut down just days before the Christmas holiday. House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi of California, the speaker-designate for the new Congress, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., leave after talking to reporters as a revised spending bill is introduced in the House that includes $5 billion demanded by President Donald Trump for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, as Congress tries to avert a partial shutdown, in Washington, on Dec. 20, 2018. Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (R) and Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (C) speak to the media, Thursday, as lawmakers prepare to vote on a new budget resolution to avert a government shutdown. Republican Majority Whip from California Kevin McCarthy (C) leaves the Capitol, Thursday, for the White House to negotiate a budget vote to avert a government shutdown in the US Capitol. The Senate passed a continuing resolution on Wednesday, to keep the government open until February 2019. Others are not identified members of the media. Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations Republican Richard Shelby (C) speaks to members of the news media shortly before leaving to attend a meeting at the White House held by US President Donald J. Trump, on Capitol Hill, Friday. President Trump rejected a continuing resolution to fund the federal government through 08 February 2019, threatening a partial shutdown unless funding is included for his border wall. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) makes a statement to the press after a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House Thursday. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., center, accompanied by House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., center right, speaks to reporters outside the West Wing of the White House following a meeting with President Donald Trump on border security. Senate Majority Leader Republican Mitch McConnell arrives at the Senate Carriage entrance upon returning from the White House where he attended a meeting held by President Donald J. Trump, on Friday. President Trump rejected a continuing resolution to fund the federal government through February 8, 2019, threatening a partial shutdown unless funding is included for his border wall.

