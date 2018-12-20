Government shutdown: Compromise unlikely before end of year

A partial government shutdown will enter its seventh day Friday amid no signs that Congress and the White House are any closer to ending their standoff. The House and Senate returned to work Thursday but quickly adjourned after scheduling no votes. Border wall funding has been at the center of a budget dispute that has shut down nine federal departments and several smaller agencies since Saturday, forcing about 800,000 federal employees to go on furlough or work without pay. President Donald Trump demanded $5 billion for the border wall, although he insisted repeatedly during his presidential campaign that he’d make Mexico pay for the structure — congressional Dems refuse to give him the funding, arguing that a wall would be ineffective and a waste of money. Officially, both the House and the Senate each are scheduled to reconvene Monday, New Year's Eve.

DHS Secretary to visit El Paso after migrant children die in custody

Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen is scheduled to visit El Paso Friday to see how the agency is conducting medical screenings and to review conditions at Border Patrol stations following the deaths of two migrant children. On Tuesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Felipe Gomez Alonzo, an 8-year-old boy from Guatemala, died after almost a week in custody. Jakelin Caal, 7, also Guatemalan, died Dec. 8. at an El Paso children's hospital after being detained with her father and while preparing to travel by bus to a Border Patrol station in New Mexico. The back-to-back deaths prompted an outcry from immigration activists, politicians and human rights groups and raised questions about the Trump administration policies that have separated children and parents and filled detention centers.

Severe weather likely to affect millions across the nation

Blizzard conditions and sustained winds will likely threaten post-holiday travelers across the nation Friday after the chilly weather caused chaos from Minnesota to Kansas and as far east as New England. likely threaten post-holiday travelers Travel will be hazardous with slick roads, especially in areas where blizzard warnings are in effect, the National Weather Service warned. At least two storm-related deaths were reported on Thursday, one in Kansas and another in Louisiana. Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer declared a state of emergency, urging travelers to pay attention to weather alerts. As of late Thursday, almost 50 million people were under flood watches in the Southeast.

Winter storm wreaks havoc across US A vehicle moves on Eucalyptus Street in Hesperia, Calif., after a winter storm covered the area Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. This aerial photo taken from video provided by KABC-TV shows traffic at a standstill on Interstate 5 near Gorman, Calif., early Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. The second storm in a week brought record-breaking rainfall to parched Los Angeles on Thursday, jamming traffic on Southern California highways and prompting evacuations in wildfire-scarred areas. A Southwest Airlines plane slid off the runway at Hollywood Burbank Airport, coming to a stop after its landing gears plowed into a barrier designed to stop the airplane from leaving the runway Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Burbank, Calif. Nobody was hurt when the plane from Oakland skidded off the wet runway as it landed during downpours at the airport north of Los Angeles. Victorville Public Works staff redirect traffic on Pebble Beach Drive as they closed the roadway due to flooding, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 in Victorville, Calif. A pedestrian leaps across a flooded portion of the La Paz and Seventh Street intersection as a winter storm arrived, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 in Victorville, Calif. A Kentucky Department of Transportation vehicle sprays salt brine on Highway 45 South near Wingo, Kentucky on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. There is potential for a winter storm to hit western Kentucky this weekend. The system is expected to move in late Saturday through Sunday and Monday, but the exact areas of impact and extent of those impacts are still in question. A Malibu Public Works crew clears a culvert that overflowed with mud and debris on Cuthbert Road in an area burned by the Woolsey fire in Malibu, Calif. Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. The second round of a fall storm is causing flooding on Los Angeles-area roads. Snow has forced the closure of Interstate 5 in the Grapevine area between LA and the San Joaquin Valley. Closer to sea level, the system dumped rain that flooded highways and caused nightmare traffic conditions for commuters. A road is closed due to flooding in an area burned by the Woolsey Fire in Malibu, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. A Malibu Public Works crew clears a culvert on that overflowed with mud and debris on Cuthbert Road in an area burned by the Woolsey fire in Malibu, Calif. Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. A Malibu Public Works crew clears a culvert that overflowed with mud and debris on Cuthbert Road in an area burned by the Woolsey fire in Malibu, Calif. Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. Mud and debris fill the outfall where Trancas Creek flows into the Pacific Ocean in an area burned by the Woolsey fire in Malibu, Calif. Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018.

College football bowl season rolls along with juicy tripleheader

The bowl season really heats up on Friday with the College Football Playoff semifinals just a day away. A tripleheader of bowl games kicks off when Auburn and Purdue meet for the first time ever in the Music City Bowl (1:30 p.m. ET on ESPN). West Virginia will be without quarterback Will Grier — who is sitting out in order to prepare for the 2019 NFL draft — when it faces Syracuse in the Camping World Bowl (5:15 p.m. ET on ESPN). In the nightcap, Iowa State will look to finish its best season in decades against Washington State in the Alamo Bowl (9 p.m. ET on ESPN). Take a look at who our college football experts predict will win.

Best of college football's 2018 bowl season Minnesota coach P. J. Fleck holds the Quick Lane Bowl trophy after defeating Georgia Tech, 34-10, at Ford Field. Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan runs for a short gain during the fourth quarter against Georgia Tech in the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field. Minnesota linebacker Julian Huff celebrates a late fourth quarter turnover against Georgia Tech in the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field. Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson makes the touchdown catch over against Georgia Tech during the first quarter of the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field. The scoreboard shows that the First Responder Bowl at the Cotton Bowl between Boston College and Boise State was canceled. Boston College running back AJ Dillon scores a touchdown in the first quarter against Boise State in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas. The play, however, didn't count because the game was canceled. Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien throws a pass in the first quarter against Boston College in the First Responder Bowl at the Cotton Bowl. The game was canceled due to weather. The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs celebrate after defeating the Hawaii Warriors in the Hawaii Bowl, their fifth straight bowl victory. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback J'Mar Smith (8) scores a touchdown against the Hawaii Warriors during the third quarter of the Hawaii Bowl. Hawaii Warriors defensive linemen Zeno Choi (99) and Kaimana Padello (96) force a fumble from Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback J'Mar Smith (8) during the second quarter of the Hawaii Bowl. Hawaii Warriors running back Miles Reed (26) runs past Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defensive end Willie Baker (85) during the second quarter of the Hawaii Bowl. Hawaii Warriors quarterback Cole McDonald (13) fights for a loose ball against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defensive tackle Jordan Bradford (94) during the first quarter of the Hawaii Bowl. The Troy Trojans celebrate their victory over the Buffalo Bulls in the Dollar General Bowl. Buffalo Bulls cornerback Tatum Slack (9) breaks up an intended pass for Troy Trojans wide receiver Richard Hallman (10) during the third quarter of the Dollar General Bowl. Troy Trojans quarterback Sawyer Smith (3) celebrates his touchdown pass against the Buffalo Bulls during the first quarter of the Dollar General Bowl. Army Black Knights head coach Jeff Monken celebrates with his team after winning the Armed Forces Bowl. Houston Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune looks up after getting sacked by Army Black Knights linebacker James Nachtigal (19) during the first half of the Armed Forces Bowl. Army Black Knights running back Andy Davidson (40) is tackled on a run against the Houston Cougars during the first half of the Armed Forces Bowl. A Wake Forest Demon Deacons player tosses Gatorade in celebration after the win over the Memphis Tigers in the Birmingham Bowl. Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Jamie Newman (12) dives for a touchdown during the first half of the Birmingham Bowl. Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Jamie Newman (12) carries the ball in for a touchdown as Memphis Tigers defensive back Jacobi Francis (32) defends during the first half of the Birmingham Bowl. Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Scotty Washington (7) catches a pass as Memphis Tigers defensive back T.J. Carter (2) tries to defend during the first half of the Birmingham Bowl. Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Matt Colburn (22) is tackled just short of the goal line by Memphis Tigers linebacker Curtis Akins (7) during the first half of the Birmingham Bowl. Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Zach Wilson is named Most Valuable Player of the Potato Bowl. Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Aleva Hifo (15) scores a 70-yard touchdown against the Western Michigan Broncos during the Potato Bowl. Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Aleva Hifo (15) catches a pass against Western Michigan Broncos defensive back Stefan Claiborne (21) during the Potato Bowl. Western Michigan Broncos running back Jamauri Bogan (32) scores during the first half against the Brigham Young Cougars during the Potato Bowl. Marshall coach Doc Holliday holds up the Gasparilla Bowl trophy after Marshall defeated South Florida, 38-20, in Tampa, Fla. Marshall defensive lineman Darius Hodge (44) recovers a fumble from South Florida quarterback Blake Barnett (11) during the first quarter in the Gasparilla Bowl. Marshall Thundering Herd quarterback Isaiah Green runs the ball in for a touchdown against South Florida during the first quarter in the Gasparilla Bowl. Ohio offensive lineman Austen Pleasants (60) and defensive lineman Kent Berger (97) hold up the trophy after winning the Frisco Bowl, 27-0, over San Diego State at Toyota Stadium. Ohio wide receiver Andrew Meyer scores a touchdown after catching a pass in the fourth quarter against San Diego State in the Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium. Ohio running back A.J. Ouellette (45) runs against San Diego State linebacker Andrew Aleki (38) in the first quarter in the Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium. UAB Blazers linebacker Kylen Binn (42) waves after being disqualified during the second half against the Northern Illinois Huskies in the Boca Raton Bowl. Northern Illinois Huskies wide receiver D.J. Brown (10) turns defender as UAB Blazers safety Broderick Thomas (22) attempts to make an interception during the Boca Raton Bowl. UAB Blazers linebacker Luke Brasher (32) causes Northern Illinois Huskies running back Jordan Nettles (28) to fumble during the Boca Raton Bowl. UAB Blazers running back Spencer Brown (28) carries the ball against the Northern Illinois Huskies in the Boca Raton Bowl. Appalachian State Mountaineers players take turns holding up the trophy after defeating Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders in the New Orleans Bowl. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders running back Tavares Thomas (21) catches a pass against Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive back Tae Hayes (17) in the New Orleans Bowl. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders safety Reed Blankenship (12) intercepts a pass intended for Appalachian State Mountaineers wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) in the New Orleans Bowl. Georgia Southern Eagles head coach Chad Lunsford receives the Camellia Bowl trophy after defeating the Eastern Michigan Eagles. Georgia Southern Eagles punter Magill Bauerle (84) celebrates the game-winning field goal by kicker Tyler Bass that beat the Eastern Michigan Eagles in the Camellia Bowl. Georgia Southern Eagles quarterback Shai Werts (4) carries the ball for a first down late in the game against Eastern Michigan Eagles in the Camellia Bowl. Georgia Southern Eagles quarterback Shai Werts (4) scores a touchdown against the Eastern Michigan Eagles in the Camellia Bowl. The Eastern Michigan Eagles bring down a wall before entering the field to play the Georgia Southern Eagles in the Camellia Bowl. Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Tedford and running back Ronnie Rivers (20) hoist the Las Vegas Bowl trophy after beating the Arizona State Sun Devils. Fresno State Bulldogs running back Dejonte O'Neal (11) loses the ball for a touchback against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Las Vegas Bowl. Fresno State Bulldogs tight end Jared Rice (16) is hit by Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Khaylan Kearse-Thomas (20) in the Las Vegas Bowl. Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back Jaron Bryant (14) breaks up a pass intended for Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Frank Darby (84) during the Las Vegas Bowl. Fresno State Bulldogs place kicker Asa Fuller (37) kicks a field goal against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Las Vegas Bowl. Tulane Green Wave safety Roderic Teamer Jr. (2) and safety Will Harper (25) celebrate as they beat the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns in the Cure Bowl. Tulane Green Wave quarterback Justin McMillan (12) runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns in the Cure Bowl. Tulane Green Wave running back Darius Bradwell (10) runs with the ball as Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns defensive back Bralen Trahan (24) defends in the Cure Bowl. Tulane Green Wave cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. (1) breaks up Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns quarterback Andre Nunez's throw during the Cure Bowl. Tulane Green Wave running back Darius Bradwell (10) jumps over Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns defensive tackle LaDarrius Kidd (98) in the Cure Bowl. Utah State Aggies interim coach Frank Maile is doused after beating the North Texas Mean Green in the New Mexico Bowl. North Texas Mean Green defensive end LaDarius Hamilton (2) attempts to tackle Utah State Aggies running back Darwin Thompson (5) in the New Mexico Bowl. Utah State Aggies players celebrate a touchdown against the North Texas Mean Green in the New Mexico Bowl. Utah State Aggies running back Darwin Thompson (5) jumps over North Texas Mean Green safety Khairi Muhammad in the New Mexico Bowl. Utah State Aggies wide receiver Jalen Greene (21) celebrates a touchdown against the North Texas Mean Green in the New Mexico Bowl. Utah State Aggies wide receiver Aaren Vaughns (11) catches a touchdown against the North Texas Mean Green in the New Mexico Bowl.

Want to ring 2019 with more dough? Mega Millions jackpot still up for grabs

No one matched all six numbers in the Christmas night Mega Millions drawing, meaning Friday's drawing will be worth an estimated $348 million, with the cash option worth $210.2 million. It will be the 30th-largest all-time lottery jackpot played in the U.S., and the 13th-largest Mega Millions in history. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are quite slim: 1 in 302,575,350. The only states that don't offer Mega Millions are Alaska, Nevada, Utah, Mississippi and Alabama, according to the game's website. Good luck!

