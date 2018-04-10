The fleet and hubs of United Airlines
A United Airlines Boeing 787-8 taxies for departure at Denver International Airport in July 2013.
This image provided by United shows the carrier's first Boeing 777-300ER widebody jet.
A United Airlines Boeing 737-700 taxies to the gate after arriving at Fukuoka Airport in Fukuoka, Japan, in January 2015.
A United Airlines Boeing 737-800, painted in a special Star Alliance livery, takes off from Reagan National Airport in May 2015.
A United Express Embraer E145 regional jet lands at Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport in June 2015.
A United Express Bombardier CRJ-700 regional jet lands at Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport in June 2015.
A United Express Embraer E170 jet prepares for departure from Chicago O'Hare International Airport in June 2015.
A United Airlines Boeing 767-400 takes off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in September 2015.
United Airlines jets line Terminal 7 at Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 8, 2015.
A United Airlines Boeing 757-200 takes off from sunny Los Angeles International Airport in November 2015.
A United Airlines Bombardier CRJ-200 lands at Reno-Tahoe Airport on Feb. 14, 2016.
A United Airlines Boeing 737-900 rests at a gate at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on March 12, 2016.
Fresh spring foliage bids farewell to a United Express Embraer E170 as it departs Chicago O'Hare International Airport in April 2016.
United Express tails line a terminal pier at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in April 2016.
United Airlines jets taxi through Chicago O'Hare International Airport in April 2016.
A United Airlines Boeing 767-300 lands at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport in August 2016.
A United Airlines Boeing 767-300 lands at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport in August 2016.
A United Airlines Boeing 787-9 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 24, 2016.
A United Airlines Boeing 747-400 takes off from San Francisco International Airport in October 2016.
A United Airlines Boeing 757-300 lands at San Francisco International Airport in October 2016.
A United Airlines Boeing 747-400 lands at San Francisco International Airport in October 2016.
A United Airlines Boeing 777-200 - painted in a special Star Alliance livery - lands at San Francisco International Airport in October 2016.
A United Airlines Airbus A319 taxis at San Francisco International Airport in October 2016.
A United Airlines Boeing 777-200 taxies for departure from Chicago O'Hare International Airport in November 2016.
A United Airlines Airbus A320 departs Canada's Vancouver International Airport in December 2016.
The new Polaris business-class cabin as seen on United Airlines' first Boeing 777-300ER widebody jet.
Chicago's Oak Street Beach and downtown skyline are seen in this undated photo. Chicago is United's busiest hub (by passengers).
Chicago's skyline is seen as a United Airlines jet takes off from Chicago O'Hare on Sept. 19, 2014. In the distance is the Willis (Sears) Tower that's home to United's official headquarters.
An aerial view of the downtown Houston skyline from October 2014. Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport is United's second-biggest hub (by passengers).
A United Boeing 787 Dreamliner takes off within view of the Houston skyline. Houston Bush Intercontinental is United's second-busiest hub (by passengers).
The Manhattan skyline can be seen from Terminal C at Newark Liberty International Airport, which is United's third-busiest hub (by passengers).
Travelers ride on the AirTrain at Newark Liberty International Airport, which is United's third-busiest hub (by passengers).
The iconic roof structure at Denver International Airport, which is United's fourth-biggest hub (by passengers).
A new 23-mile electric commuter rail line will link Denver's airport to downtown. Denver is United's fourth-biggest hub (by passengers).
The Golden Gate Bridge is seen with the city of San Francisco behind it. San Francisco is United's fifth-biggest hub (by passengers).
A United Airlines maintenance hangar is seen at San Francisco International, the carrier's fifth biggest hub by passengers.
The distinctive main terminal building of Washington Dulles is seen in October 2014. Dulles is United's sixth-busiest hub (by passengers).
Los Angeles International Airport -- and it's iconic LAX sign -- are seen in October 2013. LAX is United's seventh-busiest hub (by passengers).
An shot of the National Mall and the iconic buildings of Washington, D.C. Washington's Dulles airport is United's sixth-busiest hub (by passengers).
The skyline of downtown Los Angeles is seen in December 2016. LAX is United's seventh-busiest hub (by passengers).
The skyline of central Tokyo. United Airlines count's Tokyo's Narita Airport as one of its hubs.
United Airlines counts Guam as a hub for its major presence in the Pacific and Micronesia. Here, a beach area of Guam is seen in an October 2015 photo.

United Airlines will no longer charge $150 to $200 to check a surfboard on flights to and from California.

The airline attributed the move, effective Oct. 5, to surfing's new status as the official state sport in California following a bill signed by Gov. Jerry Brown in August.

But it is also likely a competitive move. Alaska Airlines, which has been  been expanding in California thanks to its acquisition of Virgin America, eliminated surcharges of up to $75 one way for surfboards and other oversized sports equipment in July 2017. Alaska now charges its standard $25 first checked bag fee each way for a surfboard.

Also last year, Hawaiian Airlines changed its surfboard policies, allowing more boards per bag up to a certain weight limit for a flat fee of $100 each way.

More: United Airlines sees payoff from 'rebanking' hub schedules

United will now only charge its regular checked bag fees ($30 for the first bag, $40 for the second, each way) for surfboards on nonstop flights and from California.

The $150-$200 surcharge, on top of  standard checked bag fees, will remain on other routes, including connecting flights.United and other major carriers recently raised their checked bags fees.

Surfboard fees are such a big expense for enthusiasts that websites post fee charts by airline. Airlines have repeatedly said higher fees are necessary for the special handling boards and other large sports equipment require compared with a standard suitcase.

Here's a look at the surfboard policies of two other major United competitors:

American Airlines: $150 to $200 each way.

Southwest Airlines: $75 each way.

Delta Air Lines: $150 each way.

More: United 'maximizing' routes at Newark, Washington hubs

Hawaiian Airlines unveils new uniforms for 5,000 frontline workers
This uniform is among the new designs for Hawaiian Airlines' flight attendants.
This uniform will be among the new options for Hawaiian Airlines' flight attendants and airport customer service workers.
This uniform is among the new designs for Hawaiian Airlines' flight attendants.
A new airport customer service uniform is seen on the man to the right while a new flight attendant uniform is seen in the worker (left) walking away.
Hawaiian Airlines' flight attendants and airport customer service workers will be among those to wear these new uniforms.
Hawaiian Airlines' flight attendants and airport customer service workers will be among those to wear these new uniforms.
Hawaiian Airlines' new uniforms for its cargo workers.
Hawaiian Airlines' new uniforms for its maintenance and supply workers.
Hawaiian Airlines' new uniforms for its line services workers.
Hawaiian Airlines CEO Mark Dunkerley (left) walks with a flight attendant at a company fashion show unveiling uniforms for about 5,000 frontline workers.
Hawaiian Airlines' employees perform a traditional oli (chant) with designer Sig Zane at a company fashion show unveiling uniforms for about 5,000 frontline workers.
Hawaiian Airlines CEO Mark Dunkerely (center) is seen between Kuhao Zane (left) and Sig Zane (right) from the firm that helped design the new uniforms.
