Best places to find waterfalls in Indiana

Cave River Valley at Spring Mill State Park

Provided by Indiana Department of Natural Resources

Why stick to the Indiana rivers and lakes that you're used to when you can go chasing waterfalls?

Indiana waterfall aficionado Harold Allison told IndyStar in 2016 that his last waterfall count for the state came to 737.

If discovering Mother Nature's artwork is your passion, making the treks to see the state's waterfalls is a must for your bucket list.

Here are some of the best Indiana waterfall locations not on private property to get you started:

Anderson Falls Nature Preserve

Address: 3699 N. 1140 Co. Road E., Hartsville, IN 47244

Admission: Free.

For more information: Visit www.in.gov/dnr/naturepreserve or call (812) 371-0047.

Address: 1501 Green Road, Madison, IN 47250

Admission: Noncommercial vehicles with Indiana license plates, $7; noncommercial vehicles with out-of-state license plates, $9.

For more information: Visit www.in.gov/dnr or call (812) 273-8885.

Address: 474-880 N. Co. Road 25 E., North Vernon, IN 47265.

Admission: Free.

For more information: Visit www.jenningsfoundation.net or call (812) 346-5553.

Rock Rest Falls at Calli Nature Preserve

Provided by Jennings County Community Foundation

Address: 1317 W. Lieber Road, Cloverdale, IN 46120

Admission: Noncommercial vehicles with Indiana license plates, $7; noncommercial vehicles with out-of-state license plates, $9.

For more information: Visit www.in.gov/dnr or call (765) 795-4576.

Address: 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville, IN 47129.

Admission: Free. Interpretive Center: Ages 12 and older, $9; ages 11 and under, $7; parking, $2.

For more information: Visit www.fallsoftheohio.org or call (812) 280-9970.

Address: 299 Falls Park Dr., Pendleton, IN 46064.

Admission: Free.

For more information: Visit www.fallspark.org or call (765) 778-2222.

Address: 4505 U.S. 24, Logansport, IN 46947.

Admission: Ages 5 and older, $3. Ages 4 and under, free.

For more information: Visit www.francepark.com or call (574) 753-2928.

France Park

Provided by Ryan Lythgoe/France Park

Address: 1866 E. Baumbauer Road, Wabash, IN 46992.

Admission: Free.

For more information: Visit acreslandtrust.org or call (260) 637-2273.

Address: National Forest Road, English, IN 47118.

Admission: Free.

For more information: Visit www.fs.usda.gov or call (812) 275-5987.

Address: 1501 Green Road, Madison, IN 47250.

Admission: Noncommercial vehicles with Indiana license plates, $7; noncommercial vehicles with out-of-state license plates, $9.

For more information: Visit www.in.gov/dnr or call (812) 273-8885

Address: 5825 E. 50 S., Lagro, IN 46941

Admission: Free.

For more information: Visit acreslandtrust.org or call (260) 637-2273.

Kissing Falls at Kokiwanee Nature Preserve

Provided by Thomas Sprunger/For ACRES Land Trust

Address: 1501 Green Road, Madison, IN 47250.

Admission: Noncommercial vehicles with Indiana license plates, $7; noncommercial vehicles with out-of-state license plates, $9.

For more information: Visit www.in.gov/dnr or call (812) 273-8885.

Address: 250 McCormick Creek Park Road, Spencer, IN 47460.

Admission: Noncommercial vehicles with Indiana license plates, $7; noncommercial vehicles with out-of-state license plates, $9.

For more information: Visit www.in.gov/dnr or call (812) 829-2235

Address: 325 N. Ind. 3, North Vernon, IN 47265.

Admission: Free.

For more information: Visit www.muscatatuckpark.com or call (812) 346-2953.

Muscatatuck Park

Provided by Greg Martin/Jennings County Parks and Recreation

Address: 5400 E. Salamonie Forest Road, Lagro, IN, 46941.

Admission: Noncommercial vehicles with Indiana license plates, $7; noncommercial vehicles with out-of-state license plates, $9.

For more information: Visit www.in.gov/dnr or call (260) 782-0430.

Address: 7751 S. Co. Road 890 W., Waveland, IN 47989

Admission: Noncommercial vehicles with Indiana license plates, $7; noncommercial vehicles with out-of-state license plates, $9.

For more information: Visit www.in.gov/dnr or call (812) 849-3534.

Address: 3333 Ind. 60 E., Mitchell, IN 47446

Admission: Noncommercial vehicles with Indiana license plates, $7; noncommercial vehicles with out-of-state license plates, $9.

For more information: Visit www.in.gov/dnr or call (812) 849-3534.

Address: 1810 Ind. 46 E., Nashville, IN 47448

Admission: Noncommercial vehicles with Indiana license plates, $7; noncommercial vehicles with out-of-state license plates, $9.

For more information: Visit www.in.gov/dnr or call (812) 849-3534.

Address: 65 Waterfall Road, Richmond, IN 47374

Admission: Free.

For more information: Visit visitrichmond.org or call (765) 935-8687.

Thistlethwaite Falls

Provided by Richmond-Wayne County Convention & Tourism Bureau

Address: 1501 Green Road, Madison, IN 47250

Admission: Noncommercial vehicles with Indiana license plates, $7; noncommercial vehicles with out-of-state license plates, $9.

For more information: Visit www.in.gov/dnr or call (812) 273-8885.

Address: 8121 Park Road, Marshall, IN 47859

Admission: Noncommercial vehicles with Indiana license plates, $7; noncommercial vehicles with out-of-state license plates, $9.

For more information: Visit www.in.gov/dnr or call (765) 597-2635.

Address: 25 N. Monroe St., Williamsport, IN 47993

Admission: Free.

Chris Sims is a digital producer at IndyStar. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com