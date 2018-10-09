I love when Amazon serves up good deals on a Monday.

September is off to a gloomy, chilly start, which is perfect for curling up with a hot cup of whatever, some good background Netflix, and a bit of online window shopping. It's my job to search for the best deals on the best products every day, which is lucky for me because I love sniffing out a bargain.

There are plenty of places around the internet to find items at low prices, but Amazon tends to be my favorite mainly for the fact that I can get everything I need from one vendor and have it delivered for free in just a few days. It's also useful for finding good sale prices because there are pricing tools that let me see what other sales there have been in the past so I can tell if a deal is actually good or a total sham to convince me to buy.

So, every day, I sort through all the products we love and have tested to look for any that are on sale. Then, I dive into their price history. What does it typically sell for? What's the average sale price? Are there regular Lightning Deals I should wait for instead of buying now? It's not hard to do, but it is a lot of extra steps, so I share the best deals I find with you to help save you some time and get a good price on something you need.

1. A rechargeable flashlight that works in the rain

A flashlight is the kind of thing you don't really ever think about until you need one. But not having one handy when the power goes out or your car breaks down in the middle of the night can make your life a lot more difficult. Right now, you can get this powerful little flashlight for $5.50 less than usual, the new lowest sale price by about $0.50.

After testing all the most popular portable flashlights, we love Anker's models for how versatile they are, especially compared to the low price point. The LC90 is zoomable from wide to narrow, has five light settings (high, medium, low, strobe, and SOS), and most importantly, it's rechargeable! Instead of scrambling to find AAs or AAAs, you just need a USB cable and a USB port, and who doesn't have at least 30 of those?

Get the Anker Bolder LC90 Rechargeable Flashlight for $20.49 (Save 21%)

2. A set of smart bulbs to transform your home

LED bulbs are a great way to spend less money on lighting while also lowering your carbon footprint, and smart bulbs add an extra feature that's both fun and extremely useful. When we tested all the leading smart bulbs, we found that TP-Link's dimmable bulbs did the job well. You can tune them from warm to cool, but beyond on/off, the app did have some lag for dimming and changing the warmth. The bulbs also work with Alexa and Google Assistant, so if you have a smart assistant you can control your lights with voice commands. Right now, this three-pack is down to the lowest price it's been in well over a year.

Get the TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi LED Bulb 3-Pack for $39.99 (Save $25)

3. A good set of true wireless earbuds is under $100

It's no secret that Apple makes the best true wireless earbuds, but that doesn't mean other options are crap. Anker, who makes some really fantastic tech, home, and smart devices, has a pair of true wireless earbuds called Zolo Liberty+, which typically cost $150 but are on sale for $100 right now. We haven't tested them yet, but Anker's a pretty reliable company, with many of their eufy home products and Anker tech accessories winning awards in our tests. The Liberty+ earbuds also have over 250 positive reviews and 4 out of 5 stars. Will they be as good as Apple's Airpods? Probably not. But will they work well? Probably. And if you hate them, Amazon's got a 30-day no questions asked return policy!

Get the Anker Zolo Liberty+ True Wireless Earbuds in Black for $99.99 (Save $50)

4. The best drone under $200 is deeply discounted

If you're going to fly a drone, might as well be the best one under $200, right?

Drones are cool. It's really hard to argue against that. They're tiny flying robots that can record video and take photos from places we cannot (easily) go ourselves. And the best part is that you don't have to spend hundreds of dollars to get a decent one, though you definitely can if you want. But for beginners and dabblers alike, we tested all the leading drones that cost less than $200, and right now the best drone of the group is $20 off in black and $30 off in white. Plus! There's a $20 off coupon you can clip to save even more on both models. We love that the Potensic drones have stabilizers, and the built-in cameras can record in 1080p. It's even USB-rechargeable, which is always more convenient than changing out batteries.

5. The fanciest Echo smart speaker is nearly half off

Adding an Echo to your home can change your life in surprisingly useful ways.

A smart assistant is amazing for everything from setting timers and alarms and checking the weather to calling friends, listening to music, and building shopping lists. The Echo Show goes one step further with a screen that can play movies, display reminders, make video calls, show you recipes, and more. While the Echo Spot beat the Show in our tests for its smaller and arguably better design as well as its lower cost, right now the Show is on sale for the same price, making it a great time to add a smart display to your home.

Get the Amazon Echo Show in White for $129.99 (Save $100)

