Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex kisses his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex as they leave from the West Door of St George's Chapel.

DANNY LAWSON/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

A historic royal wedding in more ways than one

In a fairy-tale wedding at England's Windsor Castle Saturday, Prince Harry married American actress Meghan Markle, and the two became the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The highlights:

Intelligence Committee Democrats: Trump Jr.'s reported meeting with Arab princes could be crime

The top Democrats on the Senate and House intelligence committees said Sunday Trump campaign officials may have committed a crime if a new report proves true: that three months before the 2016 election, President Trump’s son met with two Arab princes and an Israeli political operative who offered to help his father win the presidential election. On Saturday, the New York Times reported that Donald Trump Jr. met on Aug. 3, 2016 with two wealthy princes, from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, along with Joel Zamel, an Israeli expert in “social media manipulation.” The three men reportedly told Trump Jr. that they wanted to support the Trump campaign.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, takes questions from reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, May 10, 2018.

J. Scott Applewhite, AP

Texas mourns after 10 dead in school shooting

A Texas high school community began the long healing process over the weekend after a 17-year-old gunman opened fire in a first-period art class Friday morning, leaving 10 dead and 13 injured. Santa Fe High School students were allowed back inside their classrooms Saturday in small groups to gather their belongings. Families and friends began sharing stories of heroics and tragedy from the grim scene as investigators hunted for a motive. Dimitrios Pagourtzis, the suspect who shouted "surprise" before shooting, appeared in court Friday evening. He admitted to the massacre and told officers he targeted students he didn't like. The family of one of the victim's says they believe their daughter was targeted because she repeatedly rejected the gunman's advances to date her.

School shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas In this image taken from video, law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus, in Santa Fe, Texas. 01 / 04 In this image taken from video, law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus, in Santa Fe, Texas. 01 / 04

Hawaii volcano poses a new threat: Acid from Kilauea's lava, called 'laze,' pouring into the ocean

After destroying dozens of houses, lava from the Kilauea volcano has now reached the ocean, presenting a new health threat to Hawaiians. Civil defense authorities on Hawaii posted a warning to stay clear of any lava stream that is flowing into the ocean. When the super hot lava hits the cooler sea water, it produces what is called "laze," hydrochloric acid steam that pours into the air along with fine particles of glass. "Health hazards of laze include lung, eye and skin irritation," the agency said in a message to residents. "Be aware that the laze plume travels with the wind and can change direction without warning."

Evacuees leave dangerous Hawaiian volcano area A woman tries to talk to a national guardsmen to gain entry to the Leilani Estates, Friday, in Pahoa, Hawaii. A mandatory evacuation forced many residents to flee their homes due to a nearby lava eruption. 01 / 11 A woman tries to talk to a national guardsmen to gain entry to the Leilani Estates, Friday, in Pahoa, Hawaii. A mandatory evacuation forced many residents to flee their homes due to a nearby lava eruption. 01 / 11

Justify wins muddy Preakness, heads to Belmont as Triple Crown contender

First the rain, then the fog and finally the greatness. Hooked in a nose-to-nose duel all the way around the track with his primary rival Good Magic, Kentucky Derby winner Justify held on to win the 143rd Preakness on Saturday and will head to the Belmont Stakes on June 9 with a chance to become horse racing’s 13th Triple Crown winner.

Justify wins Preakness, keeps Triple Crown hopes alive Justify, ridden by Mike Smith, won the 143rd running of the Preakness Stakes, keeping alive the horse's Triple Crown hopes. A look at the race at the muddy, foggy Pimlico in Baltimore: 01 / 16 Justify, ridden by Mike Smith, won the 143rd running of the Preakness Stakes, keeping alive the horse's Triple Crown hopes. A look at the race at the muddy, foggy Pimlico in Baltimore: 01 / 16

Starbucks says anyone can use the bathroom

You don’t have to be a Starbucks customer to use the bathroom. Starbucks informed employees of the official policy in a letter sent to them on Saturday, spelling out that “any person who enters our spaces, including patios, cafes and restrooms, regardless of whether they make a purchase, is considered a customer.” Starbucks employees are told to follow company procedure in dealing with customers who might behave in a “disruptive manner.”

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com