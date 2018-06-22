America's immigration crisis

President Donald Trump pressed his case for cracking down on undocumented immigrants on Sunday, tweeting that "zero tolerance" is fair and gives preference to those who "legally wait their turn." Under zero tolerance, undocumented adult immigrants who did not cross at legal entry points are arrested and separated from their children. Trump's tweets came hours after federal officials released a plan Saturday to reunify migrant children with their parents in a mass detention center in Texas. Also on Sunday, House Homeland Security Chairman Michael McCaul insisted Trump remains "100 percent" behind a compromise House immigration bill. Meanwhile, records obtained by USA TODAY show Trump's immigration crackdown is "diverting" resources from drug cases.

Thousands celebrate New York City Pride

Thousands of people marched Sunday through Greenwich Village and up Fifth Avenue for the annual Gay Pride parade, a massive celebration of LGBTQ identity. Lady Gaga’s Born This Way blared from loudspeakers as people marched, danced and stomped along the route. The attire at the 49th annual parade was loud and proud — rainbow suspenders, leopard heels, thongs and fairy wings. But the jubilant mood was also tinged with frustration. Signs deriding President Donald Trump, who has not acknowledged LGBTQ Pride month for the second year in a row, rose above banners declaring love.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders booted from Virginia restaurant

Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave a restaurant in Virginia Friday night by the business owner because of her connection to President Donald Trump, the White House press secretary said Saturday on Twitter. "Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left," Sanders tweeted. "Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so." The restaurant's Facebook page was inundated with posts supporting Sanders and deriding the restaurant in Lexington, about a three-hour drive southwest of Washington, D.C.

Chip and Joanna Gaines of 'Fixer Upper' welcome baby No. 5

The former "Fixer Upper" family just welcomed one more member. Chip Gaines announced on Twitter on Saturday that he and wife Joanna welcomed their fifth child. "And then there were 5," he wrote with the hashtag #BlessedBeyondBelief. "The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great!"

World Cup recap

With one game left in the group stage for each team, the World Cup is starting to get interesting. This weekend alone we saw Germany stay alive with a last-gasp goal in the fifth and final minute of injury time. Mexico won again and looks like a genuine threat to win it all, but it could still face disaster, despite two wins. Finally, England’s powerful display in routing Panama could actually damage its chances of going far in the knockout stage.

