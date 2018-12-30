The year may be coming to a end, but leave it to our favorite celebrities to sneak in one last vacation before the clock strikes midnight.

Here is where actors, musicians and television stars are vacationing for the holidays:

The Jonas Brood

Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas joined Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and Frankie Jonas in Switzerland for some quality bonding.

"The mountains, my love, family and friends," Jonas captioned a candid shot of Chopra gazing down at the Swiss mountains from the plane. He also shared images of their group enjoying some drinks (and sleep) on the way to their ski retreat.

The group bundled up in winter wear for the slopes, and judging by the pictures of their outing, there was no shortage of fun, laughter or love.

The Kardashian/Jenner Klan

The First Family of reality television hit the slopes in Aspen, Colorado, over the weekend for their annual ski trip. Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner traded the Los Angeles sun for snow, along with Kanye West, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie.

The freezing weather didn't seem to faze Kendall, who posed in the snow in nothing but a tiny pink bikini. The supermodel accessorized her look with snow boots, a fur hat and a beverage, captioning the risque image: "(Expletive) it's cold."

Kourtney loved her younger sister's shot so much that she also braved the cold for Instagram. The eldest Kardashian opted for a silver bikini and puffer coat. "Copied Kendall," she captioned the picture.

Gwyneth Paltrow

The founder of Goop is "out of office."

Paltrow posted several Instagram pictures of herself soaking up the sun on an undisclosed beach. In one post, she poses in a white bikini in front of a sunset.

The actress has a lot to celebrate in 2018. Paltrow married writer/producer Brad Falchuk in a Sept. 29 ceremony in the Hamptons, New York, calling it "the best day of our lives."

