Honda just put its new Insight hybrid on sale at a price that makes it a Prius beater.

The third-generation gas-electric Insight was base priced at $23,725 including destination charges. That compares to $24,395 for the cheapest Prius.

Insight, which made its debut at the North American International Auto Show last January, is rated at 55 mpg in city driving, 49 mpg in highway driving and 52 mpg overall. That's roughly on par with the Prius, which is rated at 54 mpg in city driving, 50 mpg on the highway and 52 mpg overall.

In the fanciest version of the Insight, however, the gas mileage falls to 51 mpg in the city, 45 in the city and 48 mpg overall.

With 151 horsepower, Insight is designed to have brisk acceleration.

This car is the latest Honda’s latest effort to make a bigger splash in the hybrid car market. Although Honda was the first car company to sell a hybrid car, the breakthrough 1999 Insight hatchback, Honda's hybrids never caught up to the popularity of Toyota and its Prius.

The new Insight has multi-element LED headlights, push-button start, a digital driver's meter and the Honda advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies.

The Insight’s EX has an eight-inch Display Audio which can be compatible with both Apple and Android’s operating system. The touring trim has leather seats, an 8-way power driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control.

