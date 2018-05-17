WASHINGTON — The military would get scores of new fighter jets, warships and other hardware under a massive defense bill that the House was set to begin debating Wednesday afternoon.

But some of the more consequential provisions in the $717 billion legislation involve policy matters on everything from sanctions against Russia to space militarization to President Trump’s request for a military parade through the streets of Washington.

The National Defense Authorization Act doesn’t actually provide any money for the military. It’s a blueprint that merely authorizes spending on various programs and policies. Actual appropriations are made through separate legislation, but lawmakers often closely follow the priorities spelled out under the authorization bill.

Nor is the House bill the final word on defense matters. The Senate Armed Services Committee is putting together its own defense authorization bill this week. The final legislation will spring from a compromise between the House and Senate versions.

Here’s a look at seven key provisions in the House bill:

Military personnel and hardware

Members of the military will get a pay raise and lots of new equipment if the House legislation becomes law.

The proposal authorizes a 2.6% raise for the nation’s troops, the highest in nine years, and the addition of nearly 16,000 active-duty personnel. The bill also extends special pay and bonuses for service members in high-demand fields.

The legislation authorizes $18.5 billion to repair or replace worn-out Army equipment, $39.4 billion to upgrade military aircraft and $23.3 billion to repair and rebuild crumbling military buildings and other infrastructure.

Among the military hardware authorized under the proposal: 77 new F-35 aircraft, two littoral combat ships, two Virginia-class submarines and $85 million worth of Black Hawk helicopters for the Army National Guard.

Military parade

President Trump was in Paris last summer for France’s Bastille Day military celebration and came home so impressed he decided he wanted a parade, too. In January, he instructed defense officials to begin planning for a military parade through the streets of Washington.

The House defense bill gives its endorsement to a military parade as a way of expressing appreciation and admiration for the men and women in uniform. The legislation authorizes spending for the display of small arms and munitions, but it does place some restrictions on which hardware can be put on parade.

Operational units and equipment would be barred from taking part if the Defense secretary believes their use will hamper military readiness.

What’s more, the bill says, the focus of the parade should be the nation’s veterans — many of whom served in Vietnam, Korea, Iraq and Afghanistan but have been “denied the public display of gratitude their service deserves.”

Base closures

Communities worried that another round of base closures could be coming can relax.

The last round of base closures and realignments was in 2005, and the defense bill does not authorize any new ones. It does, however, put in place a process for the military to get rid of excess infrastructure.

A Pentagon report in 2016 concluded that the military has 22 percent more infrastructure, such as bases, ordnance stations and depots, than it needs.

The bill gives the Pentagon new authority to close smaller installations that have outlasted their purpose and are a burden on taxpayers and the local community. But for the Pentagon to close them, the governors in those states would have to agree.

Smaller nukes

The legislation authorizes $65 million to develop a new type of so-called “low-yield” nuclear warhead sought by the Trump administration.

The warheads, which would be launched from a submarine, are big enough to destroy military targets but are smaller than warheads subject to arms control treaties. The Pentagon says the warheads would deter Russia from using its own similar weapons in a first strike and therefore would make nuclear war less likely.

Opponents, however, warn that the weapons could feed a nuclear arms race and increase the risk of a miscalculation that could precipitate a nuclear war.

Space wars

Trump has suggested he’s intrigued by the idea of the U.S. creating a fighting force dedicated to space, and even though Pentagon officials shot down the idea last year, the defense bill includes several provisions that would move in that direction.

The legislation resurrects a proposal from last year to establish a sub-unified command for space, which would be under U.S. Strategic Command and would be tasked with carrying out joint war-fighting in space. It also calls for a plan to increase the size of the Air Force’s space cadre and establishes a new Air Force unit responsible for carrying out war-fighting in space.

Russia sanctions

Congress voted last year to place sanctions on Russia and those who do business with its defense industry in retaliation for Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

But the Trump administration says the sanctions are unfairly punishing U.S. allies, such as India and Vietnam, who are moving away from Russian arms but still need help from Moscow in maintaining their older equipment.

The defense bill would give Trump the authority to suspend the sanctions against allies as long as they show they have taken steps to terminate their defense relationships with Russia or reduce their reliance upon the Russian defense or intelligence.

Aviation study

The legislation calls for a study on military aviation safety in light of a series of accidents, such as the crash earlier this month of a C-130 military cargo plane in Georgia just minutes after take-off. All nine people on board were killed.

The study would be conducted by an eight-member commission, which would examine aviation accidents over the past five years and then recommend changes relating to safety, training and maintenance personnel.

The panel would have to submit its findings to Congress and the president by Feb. 1, 2020.

