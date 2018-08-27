A dial labeled benefits, with the pointer pointing to maximum

How much will you get from Social Security if you earn $100,000 – or any other amount, for that matter? It's a good question. After all, about 50 percent of married elderly Social Security beneficiaries and 71 percent of unmarried ones get 50 percent or more of their income from Social Security, per the Social Security Administration (SSA).

Here's how much folks making $100,000 annually might get from Social Security, along with how you can find out what you can expect to reap from the program.

How much will you get from Social Security?

Let's start with the best answer to that question: You can find out what you can expect to receive in retirement by setting up a my Social Security account with the SSA. That's also where you can change your address, review the SSA's record of your past earnings to make sure they're correct, check the status of your application for benefits, request a replacement Social Security card (if you meet certain criteria), request a replacement Medicare card, start or change the direct depositing of your benefit payments, and get a replacement SSA-1099 or SSA-1042S form for tax purposes – among other things. Setting up an account is a smart thing to do. (It can also prevent identity theft and headaches, if you set up your account before a scammer does so for you, pretending to be you.)

What those earning $100,000 might collect from Social Security

If you earn $100,000 annually, what can you expect from Social Security? Well, there's no single answer, as it will depend on several factors, such as your age and when you start collecting your benefits, not to mention your precise earning history. (After all, you may have earned low salaries for 20 years before starting to earn $100,000 annually.) Here's a rough idea, though, courtesy of an online calculator at smartasset.com:

Born In Age today Start collecting benefits at 62 Start collecting benefits at 66 Start collecting benefits at 70 1988 30 $43,041 $57,597 $76,522 1983 35 $39,652 $53,058 $70,491 1978 40 $36,713 $49,122 $65,262 1973 45 $34,231 $45,797 $60,844 1968 50 $32,003 $42,793 $56,853 1963 55 $29,765 $39,706 $52,752 1958 60 $26,819 $35,758 $47,400

Here's a little more insight into Social Security benefits: The average Social Security retirement benefit was recently $1,413 per month, or about $17,000 per year. Why so low? Because relatively few people earn $100,000 annually. The median net compensation in the U.S. was around $30,500 in 2016, per the SSA.

If your earnings have been above average, though, you'll get more money out of the Social Security program than most people. The recent maximum monthly Social Security benefit for those retiring at their full retirement age was $2,788. (That's about $33,500 for the whole year.)

The Social Security website has its own online calculator to help you estimate your benefits – though it likely won't be as precise as setting up your "my Social Security" account.

How to increase your Social Security benefits

If you're so not thrilled with what you can expect to receive that you're about to tear into a half-gallon of ice cream, hold on. The size of your benefit checks is, to a meaningful degree, under your control. Here are some ways to increase your Social Security benefits:

Delay starting to collect your benefits. The longer you delay, until age 70, the bigger your checks will be. This strategy is best for those who expect to live longer-than-average lives, though. For those with average or shorter-than-average life spans, starting as early as possible, at age 62, is generally best. After all, you may receive smaller checks, but you'll receive many more of them.

Work at least 35 years. The formula used to compute your benefits is based on your earnings in the 35 years in which you earned the most money (adjusted for inflation). If you only earned income in 26 years, the formula will be incorporating nine zeros, which will shrink your benefits considerably. Even if you have worked 35 years, if you're currently earning much more than you have in the past (on an inflation-adjusted basis), you might consider working for another year or two, as each high-earning year will kick a low-earning year out of the calculation, boosting your benefits.

Social Security may not be the most exciting topic in the world, but in retirement, the arrival of those checks every month can be quite exciting -- and critical. The more you know about Social Security, the more you can get out of the program. A few minutes or hours spent learning about it can really pay off.

