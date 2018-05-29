Starbucks

It may hard, but won’t be impossible to find a Starbucks Frappuccino on Tuesday afternoon.

While 8,000 Starbucks company-operated stores are closing for racial bias training, most of the 7,000 licensed stores like locations in grocery stores, hotels, college campuses and airports will likely remain open, according to the Seattle-based coffee giant.

Starbucks said in a statement that the training content will be shared with these stores “so they may have the option to make it available to their employees at a later date.”

Target, the big mass merchandizer, put a statement on its website saying that the Starbucks cafes in about 1,500 of its stores will remain open all-day May 29.

“Because the Starbucks locations within Target stores are managed by Target and run by our team members, our staff will take part in Target’s existing company-wide bias training programs,” the statement said.

Target said it introduced its unconscious bias training program in 2017 and is rolling out this training across the company.

“Our bias training is part of Target’s commitment to making sure our team can learn and build skills that will benefit them, and in turn, help us create a welcoming and inclusive experience for our shoppers,” the Minneapolis-based company said.

Supermarkets with Starbucks cafes inside include Kroger, Ralphs, Vons and Safeway.

Starbucks has put information about hours of its stores Tuesday on its website and mobile app. Closure hours due to the training are often posted along with hours for most licensed stores.

