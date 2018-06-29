In this June 28 photo, The Capital Gazette reporters Pat Furgurson, center, and Chase Cook hug at a makeshift office in a parking garage of a mall in Annapolis, Md., during coverage of the fatal shootings that happened in their paper's newsroom earlier in the day.

Following Thursday's shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland, a fundraiser was set up to help the journalists affected by the tragedy that left five dead.

Bloomberg Government reporter Madi Alexander launched a GoFundMe for the newsroom, which had raised more than $112,000 as of noon Friday.

"Our hearts break for our colleagues in Annapolis and we want to do whatever we possibly can to help them pay for medical bills, funeral costs, newsroom repairs, and any other unforeseen expenses that might arise as a result of this terrible shooting," she wrote.

Alexander, who does not work at the Capital, said GoFundMe and the Capital will be consulted before any funds are withdrawn or distributed, noting "accountability and transparency are important." She said on Twitter she is in contact with the newsroom.

GoFundMe has verified the campaign, which has a goal of $125,000.

Additionally, the Associated Press Media Editors pledged support for journalists and staffers at the Capital and asked journalists across the country to do the same.

“In the coming days, we hope to help in a concrete way to support the recovery, along with our partners in journalism leadership,” APME said in a statement.

