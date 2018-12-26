WASHINGTON – Got travel plans? Relax.

Holiday travel should not be impacted by the partial federal government shutdown, which entered its fifth day on Wednesday and no end in the near future.

Planes and trains are still running, even though a quarter of the federal government remains shuttered after government funding lapsed for nine federal departments and several smaller agencies because of a budget dispute between President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats.

Security workers at the nation’s airports are still on duty to screen passengers, even though they’re working without pay.

Some 55,182 employees for the Transportation Security Administration are expected to remain on the job during the shutdown, according to the Department of Homeland Security’s shutdown contingency plan.

Checkpoints at the nation’s borders also will remain open to help process international travelers. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol estimates that 54,935 employees will continue working despite the lapse in federal funding.

Train travel also should not be affected the shutdown. Amtrak is a government-owned corporation and is operating as usual.

