This Waffle House in Panama City Beach, Florida, has a closed sign in the door.

Waffle House is known for staying open during some of the worst natural disasters, but Hurricane Michael already managed to shut down 18 restaurants before making landfall.

Pat Warner, director of personal relations for Waffle House, told USA TODAY the closed restaurants were locations in Florida evacuation zones from Panama City to Destin. And, he doesn't expect them to be closed for too long.

"We will be there right after the storm to re-open," he said.

One location in Panama City Beach, Florida, had what appeared to be a handwritten "closed" sign taped to its door Tuesday evening.

“I don’t know if I’ve seen that in my entire life,” said Ryan Kruger, a reporter for Atlanta television station WXIA.

Hurricane Michael, a Category 4 storm, is forecast rush ashore in Florida on Wednesday afternoon as the strongest storm ever to hit the state's exposed Panhandle.

Other restaurants in the path of the storm are stocking up on food today, Warner said. The Waffle House Storm Center, a team that mobilizes during extreme weather, has been monitoring the storm's path since Monday, and Warner said he anticipates more closures when the storm makes landfall.

Waffle House restaurants rarely close, often providing food and resources to first responders during natural disasters.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency even monitors a "Waffle House Index," a color-coded indicator of what restaurants are open, closed or offering a limited menu, to gauge how well an area will recover from a hurricane, tornado or other hazard.

"The Waffle House test just doesn't tell us how quickly a business might rebound – it also tells how the larger community is faring," a FEMA blog post from 2011 states. "The sooner restaurants, grocery and corner stores or banks can reopen, the sooner local economies will start generating revenue again – signaling a strong recovery for that community."

