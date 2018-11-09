Celebrities are sharing their words and memories about the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

17 years ago, in a coordinated terrorist attack, hijackers flew two planes into the World Trade Center and a third into the Pentagon. Passengers on a fourth flight attempted to regain control of a third plane (believed to be headed for the U.S. Capitol) and crashed it into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. That day, nearly 3,000 people died at the three sites and thousands more were injured. In the years since, more than 2,000 people have died from 9/11-related illnesses, sparked by prolonged exposure to toxins at Ground Zero.

On Tuesday, actors, musicians and other stars used their Twitter accounts to remember the tragic events and honor those who died, including rapper and "Law & Order: SVU" star Ice-T, a New Jersey native who says he witnessed the scene from his apartment window.

It’s 9/11... I actually saw the Towers fall from my apartment window that morning.... Respect to all the victims and people who lost loved ones... 🙏 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) September 11, 2018

Actor Billy Baldwin honored the "fallen heroes."

Taking a break today on Twitter to honor all of the fallen heroes of 9/11.



Thank you FDNY & NYPD...#NewYorksBravest#NewYorksFinest#NeverForget pic.twitter.com/mhgswF7IyT — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) September 11, 2018

"Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran also shared her thoughts: "Everyone remembers 9/11, a day of enormous loss and utter disbelief. I still meet New Yorkers in the neighborhood who lost a father, mother, son or daughter, and I can’t imagine how they found the courage to move past such a personal loss."

"I love you, New York City," Jimmy Fallon wrote.

"Blue Bloods" actress Bridget Moynahan said she's "starting the morning off with a prayer."

Actor and comedian John Fugelsang made a point about the attackers themselves (the vast majority of which were Saudi nationals), tweeting, "Seventeen years ago today America was attacked by zero Afghans, zero Iranians and zero Iraqis."

Pastor-turned-author John Pavlovitz talked about the attacks in a series of tweets.

We learned to cherish life that day; to love people well, to live with gratitude, to see the best in others, to care for one another as our own.



"As we woke up and went to work and got the kids off to school or got in our cars, September 11th, 2001 was just another day to us – until it wasn't," he tweeted. "We learned to cherish life that day; to love people well, to live with gratitude, to see the best in others, to care for one another as our own. May we not need another horrible day to do that again, America."

Kaya Jones of the Pussycat Dolls shared a video and a message about the attacks.

Actor Dean Cain ("Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman") simply tweeted a picture of the American flag with the hashtag #Freedom.

