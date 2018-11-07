Four men burst into an Apple store in Fresno, California and made off with more than $27,000 worth in phones and laptops on Saturday -- in less than 30 seconds.

Surveillance footage released by the Fresno Police Department shows four men running into the store at about 11:30 a.m. PT and frantically grabbing laptops and phones off the display tables. No weapons were used in the robbery as customers and employees stood by in shock.

The four men, wearing black and blue hoodies covering their heads, were described by the department in a statement on Facebook Tuesday as four black men, and are offering a cash reward to anyone who comes forward with more information.

It was unclear what specific items were taken, but in an Apple store nearly every product laid out on the display tables is worth at least several hundred dollars.

"All the witnesses were very clear that all the suspects were very aggressive, and it was a sort of takeover-style theft," Fresno Police Lt. Rob Beckwith said to CBS affiliate KGPE.

