Satellites captured stunning infrared images on Wednesday of the Kilauea volcano as it continued to spew lava and toxic gas.

The images below show the natural colors and infrared imaging of the charred land. The infrared coloring helps to better distinguish the lava fields and areas that have been burned.

With infrared imagery, healthy vegetation appears in shades of red; active burning lava appears in bright orange or yellow, and cooled lava and burned vegetation are black.

Satellite imagery and analytics firm DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company, directed its cameras over a large portion of the lava flow on May 23, including a close up of the imperiled Puna Geothermal power plant.

Leilani Estates, a small residential neighborhood on the Big Island of Hawaii near the town of Pahoa, has been at the epicenter of the Kilauea volcanic eruption for the past three weeks.

Since this eruption episode began on May 3, Hawaii County has ordered about 2,000 people to evacuate from Leilani Estates and surrounding neighborhoods. Lava has destroyed 50 buildings, including about two dozen homes.

Here is an image from last May of the neighborhood compared with an image captured on Wednesday.

