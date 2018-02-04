Tour Washington, D.C.'s District Winery
District Winery opened in Washington, D.C.'s The Yards in August. The community is bringing life back to the Navy Yard, once an industrial neighborhood responsible for building ships and producing weapons ammunition.
The 17,000-square-foot building was designed and constructed by real estate developer Forest City in collaboration with the District Winery team.
See inside the building through the 60% glass facade. There is no back or front and people can walk around all four faces, though the entrance is on the western side of the building.
When visitors enter, they are met with an expansive lobby. "The space really functions like a hotel without the guest rooms, so we have a nice, big lobby when people walk in and there are options of where people can go," says Leventhal.
The Tasting Bar is open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily for wine tastings.
The walk-up, no-seating bar offers tastings of five wines for $12. Visitors have the option of a seasonal tasting or a winemaker's choice tasting. For $15, you can craft your own five-wine flight.
Beyond the tasting bar, red wines age in oak in a temperature-controlled barrel room. Like the building's facade, the barrel room is made of glass. Leventhal describes it as a "jewel box within a jewel box," intended to "take the shroud off winemaking."
Visitors can tour the winery daily. Tours operate at 6 p.m. on weekdays, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1 p.m. on Sundays. For $35, the tour includes a tasting and can be booked in advance online.
The tours show off District Winery's extensive tank system where whites and reds ferment.
Since District Winery sources grapes from farmers on both coasts, a wide variety of wines are produced. "We can make Riesling from Upstate New York and also Zinfandel from the hottest part of California," says Leventhal. "Those two wines can never coexist at a typical winery because of the climate difference."
Winemaker Conor McCormack creates a full list of house wines for the onsite restaurant.
Named for the Anacostia River, Ana is the restaurant and bar within the building. The space boasts riverfront views and is open for lunch, brunch and dinner, with happy hour at the bar on weekdays.
Executive chef Michael Gordon oversees District Winery's culinary operations, and chef de cuisine Ben Lambert is at the helm of Ana's kitchen.
The restaurant displays an eye-catching collection of paintings by Damon DeWitt called 'Dads of Democracy'. Each piece is a portrait of an American president painted in a different artistic style. According to Leventhal, who is a friend of the artist, DeWitt started the collection as a way to practice painting.
Upstairs, District Winery offers a full-service event space for weddings, corporate events, parties and more.
Fiber optic lighting fixtures adorn the ceilings.
The first part of the space is often used for check-in or cocktail hour and has views of the winery, so guests can watch winemaking in action from above.
The upper level of the space can be partitioned multiple ways and setup with multimedia.
The highlight of the event space, however, is definitely the deck that overlooks the river. Nationals Park can be seen from here, too.
From the event space to the restaurant to the tasting bar, all of the wine at District Winery is poured from the bottle. After experimenting with wine kegs at Brooklyn Winery, the team concluded that wine is best bottled because of the lack of development and breathability in kegs.
District Winery labels have distinct design details. For example, every wine label features a drawing of a famous invention.
"The idea behind that is that we're innovative with our approach, but also have a lot of tradition rooted in what we do," says Leventhal.
The bottles each have a printed number in the handwriting of a District Winery employee. The number represents the batch in which the bottle was produced to show when in history the wine was made.
Each wine has a description of what you might taste when you take a sip. Winemaker Conor McCormack writes the tasting notes.
District Winery only sells its wines on location. "We are an alternative to a wine store, especially if you live in the neighborhood," says Leventhal.
So far, all of the wines available at District Winery were made in Brooklyn. The first batch of wine made in the District will be released on April 22.
District Winery's first house-made release will be 2017 Dry Rosé. Tickets to the release party include three drinks, hors d'oeuvres and entry to what is expected to be an epic event.
The team is also gearing up for a lively patio season. According to Leventhal, The Yards thrives in warm weather.
In the nicer months, there are free concerts on Friday nights on the boardwalk right beyond District Winery's outdoor seating.
District Winery combines events, food, and of course, wine in a new D.C. destination. "Some people may think that if it's made in a city that it can't be good, but the wine speaks for itself," Leventhal says.

Wineries often sit among vineyards and produce estate grapes, but that isn’t the case for District Winery, the first urban winery in Washington, D.C. There are no vineyards within the nation's capital, which is actually to District Winery’s advantage.

“The fact that we don’t grow grapes is to our benefit because it lets us diversify our portfolio," says co-founder Brian Leventhal. "Because we’re not relying on grapes that grow in our backyard, we can actually work directly with farmers all over the country.”

District Winery is making more than 20 kinds of wine this year thanks to its unique business model. During harvest season, the winery receives crates of hand-picked grapes from California, Oregon, Washington, Virginia and New York that are delivered in refrigerated trucks.

From there, the winemaking process is nearly identical to that of any traditional winery, except District Winery’s destemming machines, presses, fermentation tanks and oak barrels all live in a stunning glass building right on the Anacostia River.

Along with the winery, the building also boasts a tasting bar, restaurant and full-service event space.

District Winery has everything Leventhal and his co-founder John Stires wanted in their second urban winery venture. The duo entered the hospitality industry without any prior experience when they opened Brooklyn Winery in New York in 2010 and have been learning on the job ever since.

In 2014, Leventhal and Stires scoured the country for a home for their next winery. Without any city in mind, they researched markets and D.C. came out on top.

“There was a big food and beverage revolution in the city,” says Leventhal. “It wasn’t just a steak and potatoes town anymore.”

Since District Winery opened in August, people of the District have a new source of locally made premium wine and a place to drink, eat and congregate on the riverfront. Click through the photos above for a tour of D.C.’s only urban winery and see more across the country below.

America's urban wineries
Rooftop Reds is an urban winery in Brooklyn, though it does have a vineyard -- on the roof. Opened in 2017, the winery serves house wines made in upstate New York and will serve the first wine made onsite from its 168 red Bordeaux grapevines in spring 2019.
In Brooklyn, Red Hook Winery sources grapes from New York's Finger Lakes and Long Island regions for more than a dozen red and white wines. The tasting room is open daily and tours are offered on Saturdays and Sundays.
City Winery trucks grapes in from around the world for house wines on tap and by the bottle in Chicago, New York and Nashville, Tenn.
City Winery combines a restaurant with live music, a barrel room and a private event space. The Chicago location (pictured) offers tours and tastings Wednesday to Sunday with online booking.
Denver's urban winery, The Infinite Monkey Theorem, opened in the RiNo Art District in 2008. Visitors can book tours and tastings for Friday-Sunday online in advance or taste in the taproom any night of the week.
The Infinite Monkey Theorem sources grapes from Colorado and Texas for its wines in bottles, cans and kegs. The urban winery has expanded to locations in Denver's Stanley Marketplace, and Austin, Texas' South Congress District.
In Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood, Charles Smith Wines Jet City offers two tasting rooms, open daily. The urban winery is an extension of Charles Smith's Walla Walla Valley winemaking operation.
In Seattle's Roosevelt/Ravenna neighborhood, Eight Bells Winery sources grapes from Washington and Oregon for bottles of Cabernet Sauvignon, Marquette, Pinot Gris, Sangiovese and Syrah. Visit the tasting room on Saturdays.
San Francisco's Bluxome Street Winery has its own vineyard in the Russian River Valley and sources other grapes from Sonoma County. Order a tasting flight at the wine bar and watch the winemaking through windows Tuesday through Sunday (except when the space closes for events).
In San Francisco, Dogpatch WineWorks offers custom winemaking experiences and a private event space. The tasting room is open on Sundays.
