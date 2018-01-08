AP IRAN US I IRN
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani
Iranian Presidency Office via AP

U.S. to reimpose Iran sanctions

Washington plans to reimpose economic sanctions on Iran on Monday after its withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear accord. In May, President Trump withdrew the United States from a multi-national deal on Iran's nuclear that eased economic sanctions on Iran in return for it giving up the means to make nuclear weapons. Trump called the deal one-sided, but said that he would be willing to improve relations with Iran's leaders after a senior Iranian general said his forces stood "ready to confront" the United States.

CBS producer still 'on vacation' after misconduct allegations

"60 Minutes" executive producer Jeff Fager  will not return from a vacation Monday as planned in the midst of sexual misconduct allegations at CBS News. “Having heard the investigation will be wrapping up soon, Jeff has decided to stay on vacation,” CBS said in a statement to USA TODAY. The extra time away comes after The New Yorker reported that 19 current and former employees have alleged that Fager, former chairman of CBS News, allowed sexual harassment in the division. Former employees said Fager, 63, would drunkenly hit on women at company parties and protect men accused of misconduct. Fager denied the allegations to The New Yorker. 

AP TV 60 MINUTES A ENT USA NY
"60 Minutes" executive producer Jeff Fager faces misconduct allegations. Here, he poses for a photo at the "60 Minutes" offices in New York in 2017.
Richard Drew/AP

'Madden' to restore Kaepernick reference after rapper's complaint

An update to "Madden NFL 19" planned for Monday will restore a reference to former league quarterback Colin Kaepernick that was absent from early copies of the video game. In a song featured in the game, "Big Bank" by YG, rapper Big Sean sings a verse with the lyrics: “You boys all cap, I'm more Colin Kaepernick.” The reference to Kaepernick, the first NFL player to take a knee during the national anthem, appeared to have been omitted from advance copies. Big Sean said he didn’t sanction the removal of Kaepernick’s name. EA Sports responded, saying it would update the game on Monday. "Much love brother!" Kapernick tweeted to Big Sean. "Thank you for having my back!" 

Manafort's accountant set for cross-examination

The trial of Paul Manafort, former chairman of the Trump campaign, resumes Monday. Manafort's defense team will cross-examine Cynthia Laporta, one of Manafort's accountants and a key witness in the first case to emerge from special counsel Robert Mueller's 14-month inquiry. Laporta told a federal court jury Friday that she knowingly helped prepare false tax returns for Manafort and supplied a bank with phony documents to obtain a loan on Manafort's behalf. Manafort faces 18 criminal counts of tax evasion and bank fraud.

'Better Call Saul' returns, racy as ever

The fourth season of "Better Call Saul" premieres Monday, and a constant question remains among fans: When will well-meaning Jimmy McGill fully transform into the weaselly Saul Goodman from "Breaking Bad?" Soon, promises co-creator Peter Gould, who shared exclusive photos from the drama's fourth season with USA TODAY. "It gets darker, it gets richer," said creator Vince Gilligan. Star Bob Odenkirk will do anything to promote the new season — including getting a temporary tattoo on this butt cheek emblazoned with the "Saul" premiere date, encircled by a heart. 

Exclusive photos: 'Better Call Saul' Season 4
01 / 07
In Season 4 of 'Better Call Saul', premiering Aug. 6 (AMC, 9 EDT/PDT), Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) and lawyer girlfriend Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) begin to question what's most important to them after her sleep-deprived, near-fatal car crash last year. "Kim has has been burning the candle at both ends," co-creator Peter Gould says. "She worked herself to the point that she had a terrible car accident, and now she's in a place where she's really reevaluating what the law means to her and how she wants to spend her time."
02 / 07
Kim is Jimmy's only emotional support when he learns of his brother Chuck's suicide. "At the beginning of this season, Jimmy finds out what happened to Chuck and his reaction is not necessarily what you'd expect," Gould says. "But there's no question that it changes him and his relationship with Kim."
03 / 07
Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) meets with potential new employers Mr. Neff (Andrew Friedman) and Seymour (Michael Naughton). "Jimmy needs a job," Gould says. "Last season, he tried to hold things together by making TV commercials. But now that he's not going to be a lawyer for a year, he has to have some way to hold everything together."
04 / 07
In the Season 3 finale, savvy career criminal Nacho Varga (Michael Mando) was caught in a growing rift between drug lords Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) and Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis), whom Nacho planned to kill before Hector suffered a heart attack. "All I can say is, it's bad enough to cross Hector Salamanca, but get on the wrong side of Gus Fring and you got a world of trouble," Gould says.
05 / 07
After entering the 'Saul' universe last season, 'Bad' favorite Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) will wrestle with Hector for more power in the drug cartel this year. "Gus had plans for Hector and Hector's collapse may have changed those plans," Gould says. "He takes advantage of every opportunity, but his interests are not always exactly what they seem to be."
06 / 07
Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) and his daughter-in-law, Stacey (Kerry Condon), are also back in the new season, which finds Mike carrying a "tremendous weight of guilt" over working for Gus, says Gould. "Mike does not think of himself as a criminal. He doesn't enjoy crime or doing wrong, but he's made a deal with Gus to launder money."
07 / 07
Pictured is the key art for Season 4 of 'Better Call Saul,' which finds Jimmy McGill partially hidden behind a mask of alter ego Saul Goodman. The poster was conceived in part by 'Saul' co-creator Vince Gilligan, "and will help people understand what we're up to and what's up with Jimmy as the season goes on," Gould says.
