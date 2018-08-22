A company in Ireland built a 40-foot drive-thru confession box to help sinners repent for their sins in preparation for the Pope's weekend visit to the country for the first time since 1979.

Paddy Power, an Irish sportsbook company, is pulling a rather large prank to help the Irish repent for "decades of sins in seconds" before Pope Francis visits this weekend to speak with victims of sexual abuse.

The oversize confession box drive-through will act as "an express lane to eternal salvation for Ireland's lapsed Catholics," according to the company website. A quarter of Catholics haven't attended confession — the act of admitting your wrongdoings to a priest and receiving the forgiveness for sins in return — in over a decade, the betting company claims.

Citing a "specially commissioned survey" that claims 80 percent of Irish people don't attend confession regularly with 60 percent of people saying confession isn't convenient, the drive-through will help motorists "clear their conscience on the go."

Pope Francis's visit marks the first time a pope has journeyed to the island since 1979 when millions of Catholics turned out to greet Pope John Paul II. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend Francis's mass in Phoenix Park Sunday.

“Ireland has changed a lot since the last Pope’s visit – gay marriage is legal, we’ve repealed the Eighth Amendment, and even secretly cheered for England in the World Cup,” Paddy Power said in a statement on the website.

“With decades worth of sins clocked up since then, we’re providing a convenient means to complete your contrition with your keys still in the ignition.”

Ahead of @Pontifex's visit this weekend, we thought we'd erect a drive-thru confession box, to enable the people of Ireland to repent decades of sins in mere seconds... pic.twitter.com/gln9vUDbMB — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 20, 2018

